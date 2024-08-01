One Explanation for No Duke Basketball Commits on 2025 Trail
By this juncture in each of Jon Scheyer's first three recruiting cycles as head coach, his Duke basketball staff had already set the foundation for a top-shelf haul via at least a couple of prized pledges.
The 2025 recruiting arena is telling a different story — not just for the Blue Devils, though.
Only one prospect sitting among the top 20 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite has come off the board. And it was only last week when that lone five-star commit, IMG Academy (Fla.) guard Darius Acuff Jr., announced his allegiance to Arkansas.
As Travis Branham proposed on this week's episode of the 247Sports College Basketball Show, the increasing opportunities to cash in on one's brand beginning in high school has effectively applied the brakes on early decisions among high-profile talents.
In other words, the incentive to essentially tease college fanbases is now off the charts.
"In the day of NIL, it is absolutely to the player's advantage, whether it's by design by the player, their people around them, or specifically their agents, it plays into their hands to leverage this," Branham opined, "and put on as many schools as possible, garner as many offers as possible — especially from the bluebloods — and keep people believing that there is more than just two or three schools involved.
"And I believe that that is a reason why this...has been the slowest recruiting cycle I have ever seen in my five years of being here."
So, it's true that the 13-deep Duke basketball offer sheet has yet to yield a win for Jon Scheyer and his cohorts, not even from the heralded prep named after the school's Cameron Indoor Stadium in Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer.
At the same time, though, it shouldn't come as a surprise that all 13 targets remain undecided, and only one has formally cut the Blue Devils from a list.