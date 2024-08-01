JJ Redick Advises Cooper Flagg on Duke Basketball Villain Role
Danny Ferry. Christian Laettner. JJ Redick. Grayson Allen. There are more. Yet those are some of the notable Duke basketball faces, undoubtedly loathed by opposing fanbases to an uncommon degree, who might be most in tune with what Cooper Flagg is preparing to experience as a Blue Devil centerpiece.
But Redick, still the program's all-time points leader (2,769), stands alone in that group when it comes to experience being the spotlight weapon in Durham as a freshman. Ferry's rookie team had Johnny Dawkins & Co., Laettner's had Ferry, and Allen played sparingly alongside the 2014-15 national champs' cast of higher-ranked newbies until it mattered most in April.
So, during the projected one-and-done lottery pick's sitdown with sophomore guard and host Caleb Foster on this week's episode of The Brotherhood Podcast, it's fitting that Flagg brought up his recent chat with the 40-year-old Redick, a former 15-year NBA sharpshooter now entering his first year as a head coach and doing so under the bright lights with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"JJ Redick came to talk to the team, and he kind of just talked about the noise we're going to get this year and how we just have to be able to block it out," the mere 17-year-old forward recalled to Foster. "And he said to me, specifically, I was going to get the most and that's how it always is.
"So, I think just being able to adapt to that and just kind of like take it all in, that type of advice was just really good to hear."
Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad begins its season by hosting the flagship university of Flagg's home state, Maine, on Nov. 4.