Duke Basketball Secures Official Visit From Dutch Sharpshooter
Netherlands native and coveted recruit Dwayne Aristode will be in Durham for an official visit beginning on Sept. 20, On3's Joe Tipton and 247Sports reported on Thursday afternoon. The Brewster Academy (N.H.) rising senior still hasn't reported an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff.
However, the scheduled trip suggests that may soon change. Of course, it's also conceivable that he's already a bonafide Blue Devil target but just hasn't advertised it yet.
Aristode is a 6-foot-8, 205-pound versatile five-star and top-tier sharpshooter who ranks No. 18 overall and No. 3 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. He entered the Duke basketball recruiting radar about the time he arrived at Brewster Academy from the Netherlands last summer.
And Aristode's repeated mentions of a potential visit with Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils date back several months.
Now, it's officially in his calendar.
According to Tipton and 247Sports, he'll check out Michigan State on an official visit with the Spartans the last weekend of August, three weeks before touring the Duke campus.
Thus far, Duke and Michigan State are the only two set to host Dwayne Aristode during his final year on the prep stage.
As a junior at Brewster, he took official visits to Arizona and Wake Forest.