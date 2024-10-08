Duke Basketball Product Secures Lucrative Contract Extension
Wendell Carter Jr. signed a three-year, $59 million maximum contract extension with the Orlando Magic this week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. The 2017-18 Duke basketball one-and-done's deal now runs through the 2028-29 season, meaning he'll have received payment for at least 11 years in the league before his career is all said and done.
Orlando's social media team announced the 25-year-old Atlanta native's extension via the following post late Monday night:
Last season, Carter's fourth with the Magic following a few years with the Chicago Bulls after coming off the board No. 7 overall at the 2018 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-10, 270-pounder helped ensure Orlando made its first playoff appearance in four years. He did so by averaging 11.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and a career-high 37.4 percent beyond the arc on 3.1 attempts from deep per game.
Carter has averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 boards for his career. He's drawn a starting nod in all but 21 of the 315 regular season games he's played as a pro.
Of course, Wendell Carter Jr. is not the Magic's only Duke basketball talent. The other is a fellow frontcourt starter and the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year in 21-year-old forward Paolo Banchero, entering his third NBA season since getting drafted No. 1 overall by Orlando following his one-and-done stardom in Durham.
