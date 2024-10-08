Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Product Secures Lucrative Contract Extension

Former Duke basketball big man Wendell Carter Jr. has posted double-digit scoring averages in all six of his NBA campaigns.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball forwards Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.
Former Duke basketball forwards Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wendell Carter Jr. signed a three-year, $59 million maximum contract extension with the Orlando Magic this week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. The 2017-18 Duke basketball one-and-done's deal now runs through the 2028-29 season, meaning he'll have received payment for at least 11 years in the league before his career is all said and done.

ALSO READ: Duke's K-Ville Reaches Capacity With Preseason Tents

Orlando's social media team announced the 25-year-old Atlanta native's extension via the following post late Monday night:

Last season, Carter's fourth with the Magic following a few years with the Chicago Bulls after coming off the board No. 7 overall at the 2018 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-10, 270-pounder helped ensure Orlando made its first playoff appearance in four years. He did so by averaging 11.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and a career-high 37.4 percent beyond the arc on 3.1 attempts from deep per game.

Carter has averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 boards for his career. He's drawn a starting nod in all but 21 of the 315 regular season games he's played as a pro.

Of course, Wendell Carter Jr. is not the Magic's only Duke basketball talent. The other is a fellow frontcourt starter and the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year in 21-year-old forward Paolo Banchero, entering his third NBA season since getting drafted No. 1 overall by Orlando following his one-and-done stardom in Durham.

RELATED: List of Former Duke Players Currently in the NBA

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball