Surging Prep Poses With Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer

A crafty 2025 floor general wrapped up his Duke basketball weekend by sharing photos from his visit.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) senior guard Acaden Lewis, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound fleet-footed four-star who saw his ranking soar dozens of spots over the summer to No. 36 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, was one of three Duke basketball targets in the cycle on hand for the Blue Devils' Countdown to Craziness festivities in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Lewis, down to three finalists in Duke, Kentucky, and UConn, was in Durham for an official visit with the Blue Devils, just two months after touring the campus on an unofficial visit.

And on Sunday afternoon, Lewis became the first of this weekend's three recruiting visitors to post pictures from his official Duke basketball photoshoot. The collection of snaps below, courtesy of the coveted prospect's Instagram account, features Lewis sporting Blue Devil threads on Coach K Court, including one shot of him with his parents:

Plus, there's the following photo of Lewis and third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer each palming a ball on the baseline, with the program's five national championship banners serving as the backdrop:

initially, Acaden Lewis was set to be 10 miles down Tobacco Road this weekend for an official visit with Duke's archrival, UNC. But last week, he canceled those plans, effectively eliminating the Tar Heels from contention.

He decided to check out the Blue Devils again instead.

