Duke Basketball Hints at Another Big-Time Recruiting Lock
Many signs point to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff soon coming out on top for the services of Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound five-star aggressor who ranks No. 22 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
In fact, given the following post from the Blue Devils and the wave of pro-Duke predictions in the 247Sports Crystal Ball on Wednesday, there's reason to think Henderson might've already delivered the coaches in Durham the news they aimed to hear ever since entering the race with an offer back in early June:
As things stand, all three Crystal Ball picks favor the Blue Devils to prevail over Henderson's other two finalists in Louisville and Texas. The same goes for the two On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine forecasts.
Plus, the turbocharged talent recently confirmed his plan to reveal his college choice by early November. And the number of Duke accounts he follows on social media is on the rise.
Henderson attends the same high school as Jai Lucas, now in his third year as a Duke basketball assistant coach and renowned Blue Devil recruiting guru. Furthermore, Henderson's official visit with Scheyer, Lucas, & Co. coincided with the program's Countdown to Craziness earlier this month.
Speaking of this month, it has already yielded three Duke basketball recruiting wins of the loud-statement variety on the 2025 trail. Two weeks ago, the Blue Devils picked up pledges from the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, before proving insiders wrong on Monday by landing top-tier four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia over presumed home-state favorite UCLA.
Those three successes propelled Duke to No. 1 overall in the 2025 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.
