Blue Devil Country

Early Projection Places Duke Basketball Atop Same Bracket as Tar Heels

At least one college basketball expert foresees Duke basketball securing a No. 1 seed for the second straight year.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week, over 10 months ahead of next season's Selection Sunday, ESPN chief bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his first projected 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket. And surprisingly, given the slightly lower expectations elsewhere for Jon Scheyer and his fourth Duke basketball squad, the 2025-26 Blue Devils appear as a No. 1 seed in Lunardi's eyes.

ALSO READ: Former Blue Devil Guard Jacob Grandison Heats Up for Greek Club

In fact, from a collective Tobacco Road viewpoint, Lunardi's expectations are all-around lofty, as he sees NC State becoming a No. 11 seed while tagging UNC as a No. 7 seed.

Interestingly, Lunardi has both the Blue Devils and archrival Tar Heels in the East Region, with a potential Elite Eight showdown in Washington, D.C.

Outside of The Triangle programs in the conference, the way-too-early bracketology lists only two ACC teams in No. 5 seed Louisville and No. 10 seed Miami.

Duke basketball enjoyed a 35-4 campaign last go-round, including an ACC Tournament title and trip to the Final Four. The Blue Devils are losing all five starters from that squad, but they're set to return most of their bench and have landed three five-star freshmen plus at least a pledge from an early NBA Draft entrant in former Washington State forward Cedric Coward.

ALSO READ: Duke Creative Team Creates Memorable 2024-25 Cinematic Recap

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball