Khaman Maluach Builds Massive Dunk Lead Over Duke Basketball Opponents
Khaman Maluach, for the third time this season, has recorded double-digit points in two or more straight contests. After posting a double-double in the high-powered Duke basketball team's road home win over Cal, the 7-foot-2 freshman from South Sudan delivered 17 points in Saturday's 106-70 Cameron Indoor Stadium blowout at the expense of Stanford.
Maluach's latest uptick in the scoring column is largely due to the long-limbed giant's penchant for being in position to efficiently flush alley-oop finds from savvy fellow starters Cooper Flagg, Tyrese Proctor, Kon Knueppel, and Sion James, along with the rest of Jon Scheyer's No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (22-3, 14-1 ACC).
Through 25 outings as a full-time starter, Maluach has produced 49 dunks. Thanks in part to his rim-protecting efforts on the other end of the floor, Duke's opponents have totaled 34.
"I wish you guys could see him every day in practice," Scheyer said to the media following Maluach's latest step forward, "because he's completely about the right things. He's completely about the preparation, attention to detail.
"For only playing the game for four or five years, whatever it's been, his feel is incredible to me."
Duke basketball next faces a road test against the Virginia Cavaliers (13-12, 6-8 ACC) in John Paul Jones Arena at 8 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).
