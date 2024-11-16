Rookie Big Man Delivers First Points in Duke Basketball Jersey
Duke basketball freshman center Patrick Ngongba II played only three minutes in his first stint on the court for the Blue Devils. But to record his first points as a collegian, the 6-foot-11, 250-pounder out of Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) needed only 44 seconds in the team's home game against the Wofford Terriers on Saturday afternoon.
His debut bucket, a layup, arrived via an assist from a fellow five-star Blue Devil rookie in projected one-and-done guard/forward Cooper Flagg.
The Duke basketball social media team recognized Ngongba's score via the following post:
Ngongba, who arrived in Durham at No. 26 overall and No. 6 among centers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, missed the entire preseason and the Blue Devils' first two regular season outings while recovering from foot injuries he sustained in high school.
Although he was available to play in Duke's 77-72 loss to Kentucky at the Champions Classic in Atlanta on Tuesday night, third-year head coach Jon Scheyer never called his number in that contest.
Patrick Ngongba II came back on the floor for roughly 90 seconds late in the first half against the Terriers. He finished the half with two points and three rebounds.
At the time of this article's publishing, the Blue Devils led the Terriers, 51-14, at the half.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.