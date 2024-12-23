Blue Devil Country

Rookies on Rise Among Duke Basketball Season Stat Leaders

Four of this season's top five Duke basketball scorers are freshmen.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball guard Isaiah Evans
Duke basketball guard Isaiah Evans / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Almost 40 percent of Duke basketball rookie center Khaman Maluach's 101 points have come in the past three games. Phenom forward Cooper Flagg is dominating in the rebounds column, not to mention leading the Blue Devils in several other departments. Kon Knueppel has reheated his shooting hand. And Isaiah Evans paces the squad in 3-point percentage.

While junior guard Tyrese Proctor, sophomore guard Caleb Foster, and the formidable cast of transfer newcomers have done their part to help power the Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 ACC) to six straight wins and a top-five ranking, it's the four Duke basketball freshmen in the regular rotation who stand out as the biggest stock-risers of late.

With eight days remaining until Duke plays another game, here are the Blue Devils' season stat leaders through their first 12 outings:

POINTS PER GAME:

  • 16.3 - Cooper Flagg
  • 12.2 - Kon Knueppel
  • 11.3 - Tyrese Proctor
  • 8.7 - Isaiah Evans
  • 8.4 - Khaman Maluach

REBOUNDS PER GAME:

  • 8.6 - Cooper Flagg
  • 5.5 - Maliq Brown
  • 5.3 - Khaman Maluach
  • 4.0 - Sion James
  • 4.0 - Patrick Ngongba II

ASSISTS PER GAME:

  • 3.5 - Cooper Flagg
  • 3.1 - Kon Knueppel
  • 2.3 - Sion James
  • 1.8 - Caleb Foster
  • 1.8 - Tyrese Proctor

STEALS PER GAME:

  • 1.9 - Maliq Brown
  • 1.5 - Cooper Flagg
  • 1.4 - Sion James
  • 1.0 - Caleb Foster

BLOCKS PER GAME:

  • 1.3 - Cooper Flagg
  • 0.9 - Khaman Maluach
  • 0.6 - Maliq Brown

MINUTES PER GAME:

  • 30.8 - Cooper Flagg
  • 29.7 - Kon Knueppel
  • 29.0 - Tyrese Proctor
  • 20.9 - Sion James
  • 20.3 - Maliq Brown

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 20 attempts):

  • 79.2 - Khaman Maluach
  • 63.6 - Maliq Brown
  • 53.4 - Sion James
  • 50.0 - Isaiah Evans
  • 43.2 - Kon Knueppel

3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 15 attempts):

  • 51.2 - Isaiah Evans
  • 41.7 - Tyrese Proctor
  • 36.4 - Sion James
  • 34.3 - Kon Knueppel
  • 30.8 - Caleb Foster

FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 15 attempts):

  • 95.2 - Kon Knueppel
  • 80.0 - Khaman Maluach
  • 75.0 - Sion James
  • 74.6 - Cooper Flagg
  • 68.8 - Tyrese Proctor

Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

