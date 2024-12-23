Rookies on Rise Among Duke Basketball Season Stat Leaders
Almost 40 percent of Duke basketball rookie center Khaman Maluach's 101 points have come in the past three games. Phenom forward Cooper Flagg is dominating in the rebounds column, not to mention leading the Blue Devils in several other departments. Kon Knueppel has reheated his shooting hand. And Isaiah Evans paces the squad in 3-point percentage.
While junior guard Tyrese Proctor, sophomore guard Caleb Foster, and the formidable cast of transfer newcomers have done their part to help power the Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 ACC) to six straight wins and a top-five ranking, it's the four Duke basketball freshmen in the regular rotation who stand out as the biggest stock-risers of late.
With eight days remaining until Duke plays another game, here are the Blue Devils' season stat leaders through their first 12 outings:
POINTS PER GAME:
- 16.3 - Cooper Flagg
- 12.2 - Kon Knueppel
- 11.3 - Tyrese Proctor
- 8.7 - Isaiah Evans
- 8.4 - Khaman Maluach
REBOUNDS PER GAME:
- 8.6 - Cooper Flagg
- 5.5 - Maliq Brown
- 5.3 - Khaman Maluach
- 4.0 - Sion James
- 4.0 - Patrick Ngongba II
ASSISTS PER GAME:
- 3.5 - Cooper Flagg
- 3.1 - Kon Knueppel
- 2.3 - Sion James
- 1.8 - Caleb Foster
- 1.8 - Tyrese Proctor
STEALS PER GAME:
- 1.9 - Maliq Brown
- 1.5 - Cooper Flagg
- 1.4 - Sion James
- 1.0 - Caleb Foster
BLOCKS PER GAME:
- 1.3 - Cooper Flagg
- 0.9 - Khaman Maluach
- 0.6 - Maliq Brown
MINUTES PER GAME:
- 30.8 - Cooper Flagg
- 29.7 - Kon Knueppel
- 29.0 - Tyrese Proctor
- 20.9 - Sion James
- 20.3 - Maliq Brown
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 20 attempts):
- 79.2 - Khaman Maluach
- 63.6 - Maliq Brown
- 53.4 - Sion James
- 50.0 - Isaiah Evans
- 43.2 - Kon Knueppel
3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 15 attempts):
- 51.2 - Isaiah Evans
- 41.7 - Tyrese Proctor
- 36.4 - Sion James
- 34.3 - Kon Knueppel
- 30.8 - Caleb Foster
FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 15 attempts):
- 95.2 - Kon Knueppel
- 80.0 - Khaman Maluach
- 75.0 - Sion James
- 74.6 - Cooper Flagg
- 68.8 - Tyrese Proctor
