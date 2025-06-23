Duke Basketball Lands Official Visit From Top-Shelf Guard
Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his high-powered recruiting team extended an offer to Melissa High School (Texas) rising senior Austin Goosby last Tuesday. Less than a week later, the Blue Devils have already secured an official visit from the four-star shooting guard.
According to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins late Sunday night, Goosby will be in Durham for a three-day Duke basketball tour beginning on Oct. 2.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound versatile prospect has also locked in official visits to SMU (July 28-29), UCLA (July 30-31), Miami (Aug. 22-24), Texas (Sept. 5-7), Baylor (Sept. 18-20), and BYU (Sept. 26-28). Plus, as Jenkins noted, Goosby plans to check out Arizona State but hasn't scheduled dates for that trip just yet.
Now holding over a dozen offers in his surging recruitment, Austin Goosby currently stacks up at No. 35 overall, No. 6 among combo guards, and No. 3 in Texas on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Duke, like many other programs across the country, is still looking for its first commitment in the 2026 cycle.
