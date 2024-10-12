Potential Package-Deal Duke Basketball Recruit Down to Three
The Duke basketball recruiters aim to keep their blueblood train rolling right along following Friday morning's announcement of their first 2025 flex. That, of course, was the dual Blue Devil pledge of allegiance courtesy of Columbus High School (Fla.) five-stars and twin sons of Duke basketball legend Carlos Boozer in forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer.
One top remaining 2025 target for third-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts is Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson, who has exhibited toughness galore while watching his ranking skyrocket about 40 spots over the past year to No. 22 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Henderson, now in the homestretch of his recruitment, visited the Blue Devils last weekend.
That tour included the 6-foot-6, 220-pound versatile five-star's attendance at Countdown to Craziness in Cameron Indoor Stadium. There, he was alongside his friend and potential package-deal college teammate in Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, now sitting at No. 4 overall in the cycle while expressing no rush in his college decision.
And on Thursday, just a handful of days after returning from Durham, Henderson cut his list of suitors to three in Duke, Louisville, and Texas. He was previously down to six: Duke, Louisville, Texas, Texas Tech, LSU, and Houston.
He has also recently visited both Louisville and Texas.
