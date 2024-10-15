Three More 2024-25 Duke Basketball Schedule Updates
On Monday, the Duke basketball program's official accounts revealed time and TV details for three contests on the 2024-25 Blue Devils' ACC schedule.
ALSO READ: Former Duke One-And-Done Scores First Preseason Points for Bulls
The Blue Devils, under third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and featuring the nation's top-ranked freshman class to pair with two returning starters plus a trio of transfers who are projected to be in the regular rotation, will face Wake Forest on the road at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 25 (ESPN). They'll square off against Clemson in the Tigers' Littlejohn Coliseum at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 8 (ESPN).
And Duke will host first-year ACC member Stanford in the Cardinal's first-ever visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 15 (ABC).
Now, the only unknown times on the Blue Devils' season slate are Duke's Dec. 21 road game against Georgia Tech and the Jan. 18 showdown at Boston College.
Before opening their regular season at home against Maine at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4 (ACC Network), the Blue Devils will welcome two teams to Durham for exhibition bouts: Division II Lincoln (Pa.) at 1 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network Extra) and Duke basketball legend Bobby Hurley's Arizona State team at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27 (ACC Network).
ALSO READ: Only Five Ranked Teams Appear on 2024-25 Blue Devil Schedule
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more on the 2024-25 Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.