Three More 2024-25 Duke Basketball Schedule Updates

All but a few of the Duke basketball tipoff times are now set.

On Monday, the Duke basketball program's official accounts revealed time and TV details for three contests on the 2024-25 Blue Devils' ACC schedule.

The Blue Devils, under third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and featuring the nation's top-ranked freshman class to pair with two returning starters plus a trio of transfers who are projected to be in the regular rotation, will face Wake Forest on the road at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 25 (ESPN). They'll square off against Clemson in the Tigers' Littlejohn Coliseum at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 8 (ESPN).

And Duke will host first-year ACC member Stanford in the Cardinal's first-ever visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 15 (ABC).

Now, the only unknown times on the Blue Devils' season slate are Duke's Dec. 21 road game against Georgia Tech and the Jan. 18 showdown at Boston College.

Before opening their regular season at home against Maine at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4 (ACC Network), the Blue Devils will welcome two teams to Durham for exhibition bouts: Division II Lincoln (Pa.) at 1 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network Extra) and Duke basketball legend Bobby Hurley's Arizona State team at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27 (ACC Network).

