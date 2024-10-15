Duke Basketball One-And-Done Scores First Preseason Points for Bulls
DJ Steward played 14 minutes between the Chicago Bull's first two preseason outings. But the 2020-21 Duke basketball guard didn't score in either of those games, finishing 0-for-3 from the field and 0-for-2 from three.
The third time was the charm for the 23-year-old in the scoring column.
In a 111-107 road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, Steward tallied seven points, one rebound, four assists, one steal, and zero turnovers while shooting 3-for-7 from the field and 1-for-3 beyond the arc across his 19 minutes off the bench.
Steward, who delivered a few high-scoring performances for the Bulls in Summer League action back in July, hasn't played in an NBA regular season game since going undrafted in 2021 following his one-and-done campaign in Durham.
That's likely to change this season, though, as the Chicago native inked a two-way contract with the franchise following those prolific displays in Las Vegas.
As for Milwaukee's lone Duke basketball product, the 25-year-old guard Gary Trent Jr., entering his first season with the Bucks after averaging 16.4 points per game across four years with the Toronto Raptors, recorded 10 points, two boards, and two steals in his 26 minutes on the floor as a starter in the preseason win over the Bulls.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more NBA Blue Devil updates and other Duke basketball news.