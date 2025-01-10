All-Time Duke Basketball Defenses Have One Face in Common
As a Duke basketball player, en route to becoming a 2,000-point scorer, Jon Scheyer specialized more in sharpshooting and mistake-free playmaking than defense. Even so, he was a starting guard on a couple of Blue Devil squads that excelled in getting stops.
Now, as head coach in Durham, there's no denying that Scheyer has been impressive in landing and developing daunting defenders.
Following Tuesday night's 76-47 home win over Pitt, Scheyer's 2024-25 Blue Devils, featuring a defensive and offensive phenom in freshman Cooper Flagg, are now averaging just 58.4 points allowed per outing. That mark stacks up at No. 5 out of 364 Division I teams.
And if the season ended today, the Blue Devils' scoring defense would go down as No. 1 among Duke basketball teams since 1950.
No. 2 on that list is the 2009-10 national champions, who featured Scheyer as a senior and allowed 61.0 points per game. The program's No. 3 mark, 62.0, came in 2006-07 when Scheyer was a freshman.
That's not to mention No. 5 on the list, as Scheyer's debut 2022-23 bunch limited opponents to 63.6 points per contest.
So, adding it up, Jon Scheyer has been either a player or head coach for what are currently four of the top five Duke basketball scoring defenses, including the top three.
He and his Blue Devils (13-2, 5-0 ACC), aiming to extend their utterly dominant winning streak to 10 games, next face Notre Dame (7-8, 1-3 ACC), averaging 74.6 points per game. They host the Fighting Irish in Cameron Indoor Stadium at noon ET Saturday (ESPN).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.