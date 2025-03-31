Top Duke Basketball Signee Shining Alongside Five-Star Prep Nate Ament
Jon Scheyer has now been the head coach of the Duke basketball program for four recruiting cycles. And he's already held three No. 1-ranked recruiting classes, with his only miss being a No. 2-ranked collection back in 2023.
To nobody’s surprise, Scheyer once again has the Blue Devils prepared to receive a brilliant influx of talent next season, including four five-star recruits and a potential fifth.
Duke basketball fans got a glimpse of what some of its on-court play could look like next season via recent scrimmage action ahead of the McDonald’s All American Game:
In the above clips courtesy of SportsCenter NEXT, Duke basketball recruiting prize Cameron Boozer teamed up with the Blue Devils top remaining 2025 target in fellow five-star forward Nate Ament on the East squad, with the duo seemingly scoring at will.
Boozer and Ament both rank inside the top five nationally, according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite, with Boozer at No. 2 and Ament just two spots below him at No. 4 overall.
At least publicly, Ament remains undecided on where he'll play next season. Although he had planned to announce his decision at the McDonald's All American Game, it now appears he's going to hold off a bit longer.
The 6-foot-9, 185-pound Nate Ament, a Highland School (Va.) standout who has held an offer from Scheyer & Co. since September 2023, is down to five schools: Duke, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, and Tennessee.
Boozer and Ament aren’t the only Duke basketball targets or commits in this year’s edition of the prestigious McDonald’s All American Game. Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star point guard Cayden Boozer, Cameron Boozer's twin, joins the pair on the East roster, and Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) five-star forward Nik Khamenia will oppose the trio as a member of the West squad.
