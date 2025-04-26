Top Duke Basketball Transfer Target Trims List Again
Former Washington State and Eastern Washington forward Cedric Coward, one of the premier undecided players in this year's transfer portal, cut his list of suitors to five roughly two weeks ago. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound slasher/sharpshooter included the Duke basketball program in the mix. And he did so again when he trimmed it to two this week.
It's now down to Duke and Alabama, Duke Blue Devils On SI confirmed, as Coward is no longer considering the other three from his top five in Kansas, Washington, and 2025 national champion Florida. However, that's not to mention the pro route, as in addition to entering the transfer portal, he declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining the option to return to college.
His decision to focus on two schools comes as no surprise, as insiders have painted the Blue Devils and Crimson Tide as frontrunners for the past week or so.
Although Coward played only six games last season at Washington State due to a rotator cuff injury, the 21-year-old exhibited the prowess that was on full display during his 32-game junior campaign at Eastern Washington.
He averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks for the 2024-25 Cougars after posting averages of 15.4 points, 6.7 boards, 1.7 dimes, and 1.0 steals for the 2023-24 Eagles.
Cedric Coward stacks up at No. 13 overall and No. 2 among shooting guards who entered the 2025 transfer portal, per 247Sports. He ranks No. 6 among those who yet to reveal a winner.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball offseason news.