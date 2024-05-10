Top Five Duke Basketball Transfers Since 1980
The deluge of players into the transfer portal is the new second recruiting season. It's given fans another way to stay connected and engaged to teams, fantasy football-style. Given the spirit of the season and the announcement on Friday of the third Duke basketball transfer addition this offseason in Sion James, a ranking the program's best transfers seemed in order.
Just to be clear, it's known that Duke is relatively new to this mass portal game. So, in compiling this list, there aren't a ton of quality players to choose from due to the Blue Devils being entrenched in the one-and-done style of recruiting since the 2010 title team.
It's also worth noting that this list starts with the Mike Krzyzewski era. No disrespect to the guys who played in Durham before 1980.
HONORABLE MENTION: Theo John (2021-22)
It'll pain most Duke basketball enthusiasts to see the bruiser from Minneapolis, Minn., off this list. But only five can be chosen. Theo John was the original transfer portal get for Coach K and a key bench contributor for a team that was one Caleb Love miracle shot from a title game.
The Marquette transfer's personality and hockey player-like ability to get physical was endearing to Blue Devils everywhere.
5. Ryan Young (2022-24)
Too soon, Ryan, too soon. It's understood that former Northwestern big man Ryan Young didn't put up the gaudiest numbers in his two years at Duke. Averages of 2.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game don't get you invited to NBA Draft Combines.
But what Ryan Young gave Jon Scheyer in his first two years as head coach can't be measured in points. Basketball higher-ups haven't found a way to put a stat on hustle, heart, or attitude. Young had those things in droves, and he made the transition easier for his new coach and young teammates from two uber-talented recruiting classes.
4. Rodney Hood (2013-2014)
Rodney Hood hit the transfer button from Mississippi State back in the dark days of 2012. At that time, players had to sacrifice something to change schools, and Hood sat out an Elite 8 run during the 2012-13 campaign to gain eligibility for the following season. He then played second fiddle to ACC Rookie of the Year Jabari Parker en route to earning All-ACC Second Team honors.
He averaged 16.1 points per game. However, Hood's season in Durham would be defined by two moments. The negative was Duke's Round of 64 exit to 14-seed Mercer. And the awesome moment came when he took a charge against top-ranked Syracuse with 10 seconds left to ice the game, as the ensuing Jim Boeheim meltdown and ejection could be prescribed to alleviate depression.
3. Dahntay Jones (2001-03)
High-flying swingman Dahntay Jones decided in 2000 to take his talents from Rutgers to Durham. Luckily for the Blue Devils, Mount Rushmore-level guard Jay Williams grew up with Jones and helped sway him toward a Duke basketball future.
Jones was a great addition to a team coming off the 2001 national championship, averaging 14.3 points across his two seasons. Both of those Duke basketball squads flamed out in the Sweet 16, but they were both ultra-talented groups. Jones managed to snag All-ACC Defensive Team honors in both his tours at Duke, not to mention a spot on the 2003 All-ACC First Team. And of course, he has one of the most impressive highlights in Blue Devil history with his 2003 dunk against Virginia.
2. Roshown McLeod (1996-98)
Mike Krzyzewski's first foray into the transfer game takes the penultimate spot on this list. Coach K managed to snag the 6-foot-8 Roshown McLeod from St. John's with the promise of tournament relevance.
McLeod answered the bell, averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 boards across his two years with the Blue Devils. His impact was rewarded with an All-ACC First Team selection as a senior. The 1997-98 Duke basketball team also featured Trajan Langdon, Steve Wojciechowski, Chris Carrawell, and Elton Brand. McLeod fit right in, and it took eventual national champion Kentucky to send them home in the Elite Eight.
1. Seth Curry (2010-13)
Seth Curry came to Duke after an outstanding freshman season at Liberty, where he led all NCAA freshmen in scoring. The need to shine on a brighter stage led him to commit to the Blue Devils, and he became a memorably reliable perimeter scorer in Durham.
He landed on the All-ACC Third Team in 2012 and First Team in 2013 as a senior, highlighted by a run to the Elite Eight before losing to eventual champion Louisville. Curry has gone on to have a solid career as a sharpshooting role player and journeyman in the NBA, currently ranking No. 3 among all active NBA talents with his career 43.1 shooting percentage beyond the arc.
