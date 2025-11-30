Warriors to Re-Sign Seth Curry for Rest of Season, Officially Uniting Curry Brothers
Seth Curry is heading back to the Warriors after Golden State waived him ahead of its regular-season opener.
According to a report Sunday from ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the Warriors intend to sign Curry to a contract for the remainder of the season on Monday. The move officially unites the Curry brothers as NBA teammates for the first time in their respective careers.
Golden State brought Seth in on a one-year deal for training camp, joining the fold with his brother and legendary Warriors guard Steph Curry. The Warriors waived Seth before the season started because they are hard-capped at the NBA’s second apron and Seth’s veteran minimum contract would have brought them over the threshold.
The minimum contract he will likely sign gets prorated when signed after the regular season starts based on the number of games remaining. Golden State had just above $2 million of room under the second apron, so the team had to wait until the contract number was prorated enough to fit inside available space.
Seth spent last season with the Hornets, where he averaged 6.5 points in 15.6 minutes per game and shot 45.6% from deep on 2.7 three-point attempts per game. The Warriors are 11-10 as Steph leads the team in scoring with 27.9 points per game. He is currently sidelined with a quad contusion and is expected to miss a week or more after he last played Wednesday in a loss to the Rockets.