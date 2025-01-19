Top-Shelf Duke Basketball Target Takes Flight in Massachusetts
At the prestigious Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., on Saturday, just a few hours before the Duke basketball team reeled off its 12th straight win via an in-sync 88-63 road win over Boston College, early 2026 Blue Devil recruiting target Jordan Smith Jr. put his talent on full display in the Paul VI Catholic (Va.) Panthers' 60-57 win over the St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) Braves.
Smith was a consistent headache for the Braves, whose star player and former Duke basketball visitor, five-star junior guard Brandon McCoy Jr., remains out of commission due to a leg injury.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Smith, a five-star guard stacking up five spots below McCoy at No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, produced the following high-flying highlight in the victory:
He finished with a game-high 19 points and five assists, shooting 7-for-14 from the field, 1-for-2 from three, and 4-for-5 at the line. Plus, the turbocharged prep recorded six rebounds, three steals, and one block across his team-high 32 minutes.
Afterward, Jordan Smith Jr., whose Paul VI Catholic program has already produced four Blue Devils this decade, updated his recruitment during a chat with 247Sports' Dushawn London. He noted his plan to announce a winner after Peach Jam in July, adding that Duke, Georgetown, and Arkansas are his most active suitors.
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts welcomed Smith and McCoy to Durham for a campus tour in early November.
For now, Smith, McCoy, and Compass Prep (Ariz.) five-star forward Miikka Muurinen are the only names on the confirmed 2026 Blue Devil wishlist.
