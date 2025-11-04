Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Maxey, LaMelo Ball and Myles Turner)
Looking for a little NBA prop action on Tuesday night?
There are a bunch of intriguing matchups to dive into for this six-game slate, and there are plenty of stars in action such as Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and more.
I’m eyeing a few player props for some All-Star guards, including Maxey, who is off to a great start in the 2025-26 season.
Plus, there may be a big man that is overvalued as a scorer on Tuesday on the second night of a back-to-back.
Let’s dive into the breakdown of those two props and more for the NBA action on Nov. 4.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 4
LaMelo Ball OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-129)
This season, LaMelo Ball is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game across six games, although he did miss Charlotte’s win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday due to an ankle injury.
Ball is listed as questionable on Tuesday night, but he could be worth a look in the prop market if he plays. The Hornets guard has six or more rebounds in five of his six games this season, grabbing at least seven in every game since he had just two in Charlotte’s opener.
The former first-round pick is also averaging 10.7 rebound chances per game and is now taking on a New Orleans team that is 29th in the league in rebounding percentage and 26th in opponent rebounds per game. I’m buying Ball to have a big game on the glass – if he’s able to go – on Tuesday.
Jalen Johnson OVER 35.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-114)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on Jalen Johnson to stuff the stat sheet against the Orlando Magic:
Hawks wing Jalen Johnson was my preseason pick to win the Most Improved Player award, and he’s off to a great start this season, averaging 21.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
That puts Johnson right around 35 points, rebounds and assists per night, which is where oddsmakers have set his prop against the Orlando Magic.
Johnson was forced out of Atlanta’s first matchup with Orlando this season with an ankle injury, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds and one assist in just over 25 minutes of action.
However, outside of that game, Johnson has recorded 37, 34, 35, 43 and 41 PRA. He’s been the best player on this Hawks team, and with Trae Young out with an injury, Johnson is going to have a massive role in this offense.
In his last game, he scored 23 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out five assists in a loss to Cleveland. Since returning from his ankle issue, Johnson has 16 or more field goal attempts in four games in a row, averaging 23.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game during that stretch.
Myles Turner UNDER 14.5 Points (-116)
The Milwaukee Bucks gave Myles Turner a major four-year deal in the offseason, but it has not paid off on the offensive end just yet.
Turner is averaging just 9.7 points per game for Milwaukee while shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from 3.
While the Bucks are coming off their fifth win of the season over the Indiana Pacers, Turner took just seven shots and scored nine points on Monday. He’s scored more than 14.5 points just one time all season, dropping 17 against the Golden State Warriors with Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the lineup.
I think this number is a little too high for the Bucks center, especially since he has more games with less than 10 shot attempts than he does with 10 or more this season.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 26.5 Points (-119)
This season, Tyrese Maxey has at least 26 points in every game, and he’s averaging 33.7 points per game heading into Tuesday night’s matchup with Chicago.
The Bulls are off to a strong start this season, winning five of their first six games, but they were just torched by point guard Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks for 29 and 31 points in back-to-back games over the weekend.
That sets up well for Maxey, who has been the driving force for Philadelphia – even when Joel Embiid is in action. Maxey has taken at least 16 shots in every game this season, averaging 22.7 field goal attempts per game.
That gives him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop, and I think he can have a big scoring game against a Chicago team that is 26th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game and 14th in opponent points per game overall.
