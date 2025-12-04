Jazz vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 4
The Brooklyn Nets are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.
It’s been quite the turn of events for the Nets, who were 3-16 before their back-to-back wins. The Jazz have also turned it up a bit recently with wins in two of their last three games after a 5-12 start.
The oddsmakers have the Jazz as slight road favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Jazz vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jazz -4.5 (-115)
- Nets +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jazz: -192
- Nets: +160
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES, KJZZ
- Jazz record: 7-13
- Nets record: 5-16
Jazz vs. Nets Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Kevin Love – out
- Georges Niang – out
- Jusuf Nurkic – questionable
- John Tonje – out
Nets Injury Report
- Terance Mann – questionable
- Cam Thomas – out
Jazz vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
Keyonte George had the worst game of the season and possibly his career on Sunday against the Rockets. He shot 0 for 6 with just one rebound and two assists while committing eight turnovers. But he bounced back in a big way the next night, putting up 28 points on 8 of 14 shooting with eight assists and four rebounds to help the Jazz take down the Rockets.
George is averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.0 rebounds this season for an impressive 33.7 PRA per contest. And the Nets aren’t anything special to slow him down.
In fact, Brooklyn just let Josh Giddey go off for 28 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds on Wednesday night. George should be able to reach his season averages tonight in Brooklyn.
Jazz vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
The NBA schedulemakers didn’t do the Nets any favors tonight as they return home after playing in Chicago on Wednesday night. At least they were able to win in Chicago as underdogs, but I don’t think that’ll be the case tonight against the Jazz.
Utah is coming off a big upset win over the Rockets and took down the Kings a few nights before that. The Jazz have had two days off to rest and get to Brooklyn, while the Nets will be tired after last night’s win.
This spread isn’t big enough for the Jazz tonight.
Pick: Jazz -4.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.