Jazz vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 5
The Utah Jazz got the road win in Brooklyn on Thursday night, but they now must turn around and face the New York Knicks on no days rest.
It will be the third game in four nights for the Knicks, though, after they lost in Boston before beating the Hornets earlier this week. New York has now won five of its last six contests.
The oddsmakers have the Knicks as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Jazz vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +15.5 (-110)
- Knicks -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +700
- Knicks: -1100
Total
- 239.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jazz vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, MSG
- Jazz record: 8-13
- Knicks record: 14-7
Jazz vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Jusuf Nurkic – missed last game
- Kevin Love – missed last game
Knicks Injury Report
- OG Anunoby – questionable
- Pacome Dadlet – questionable
- Tosan Evbuomwan – questionable
- Trey Jemison III – questionable
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable
- Landry Shamet – out
Jazz vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Josh Hart OVER 18.5 Points + Assists (-119)
Josh Hart had a slow start to the season, but he’s found his rhythm in recent weeks, especially after being put back in the starting lineup with OG injured. He’s up to 12 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, which is still dragged down by coming slow out of the gates.
Hart has at least 21 points plus assists in five straight games and seven of his last 10 after reaching that mark in just one of his first 10 contests. He’s averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 assists in that span, and has reached 19+ points in four of his last five games.
Jazz vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
The Knicks have been terrific at home this season at 11-1, covering in 10 of 11 games as the home favorite as well as the lone time they were home underdogs. They’ve also covered a few big spreads at Madison Square Garden this season.
This certainly isn’t a great spot for the Knicks with their third game in four nights, but at least they were home on Wednesday night, and the Jazz are in a much worse position after playing last night.
Utah failed to cover as underdogs of 11.5, 13.5, 17, and 13 in its last eight games. I’ll bank on the Knicks to blow them out at home.
Pick: Knicks -15.5 (-110)
