Unbelievable Backstory to Duke Basketball Icon's Retired Number
The most successful 16-season Duke basketball stretch in history delivered nine Final Four appearances (1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1999, 2001) under Mike Krzyzewski's command and the program's first three national championships (1991, 1992, 2001).
Every 1986-2001 Duke basketball squad that achieved either of the above feats featured at least one legend who wore a 30-something jersey number as a Blue Devil and went on to hang said number in the Cameron Indoor Stadium rafters forever.
And according to the Blue Devil who cemented No. 31's lofty status in the Duke basketball history books while becoming a 2001 national champ, three-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year, Naismith Award recipient, and inspiration to a "Who's Your Daddy" chant that echoes in Cameron Indoor Stadium lore, that 30s magic is what led to his jersey number selection long before he arrived in Durham as a freshman.
Evidently, as the forward explained in the following clip from his appearance on The Brotherhood Podcast during his return to Duke basketball land for Pro Devils Weekend earlier this month, the spark to No. 31 came to him, circa 1996, after he snuck his way into Duke's college hoops mecca:
"The first time I came to Cameron was my junior year [at Detroit Country Day School]," Battier recounted to the host of The Brotherhood Podcast, sophomore guard Caleb Foster, after jokingly apologizing for his answer exceeding the standard for their quick-hitter segment. "I drove all night [from Michigan] to get here.
"Every door was locked except, like, an exit window. I climbed through. I came into Cameron. And they used to have these big, felt retired jersey banners on one end and championship banners on the other end. And the only two things that were lit up were the banners and the jerseys. And I look up, and I see No. 32 Christian Laettner, 33 Grant Hill, 35 Danny Ferry. And I said, Hmm, I'm gonna try to close off the 30s...So, I'm gonna be 31."
And so it came to be: Shane Battier, an eventual 13-year NBA player and two-time champion with the Miami Heat, is the last to wear No. 31.
"That's dope," Foster confirmed.
