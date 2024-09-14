Eight Duke Basketball Faces Appear Among Top 100 Active NBA Players
Almost six percent of the players across all 2024-25 NBA rosters are Duke basketball talents. Even better, NBA Blue Devils account for eight percent of the top 100 in the league, according to the ranking that HoopsHype released this week in anticipation of the regular season getting underway in a little over a month.
Duke basketball's top presence on HoopsHype's list is a defending NBA champion and recent second-time Olympic gold medalist in Boston Celtics centerpiece forward and five-time All-Star Jayson Tatum. The 26-year-old checks in at No. 6, below only Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and No. 1 Luka Doncic.
Next among Blue Devils are Duke's most recent top overall draft selections in sixth-year New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson at No. 22 and the Orlando Magic's third-year forward and former NBA Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, right behind him at No. 23 overall.
Tatum, Williamson, and the Banchero are the only three Duke basketball products in HoopsHype's top 25.
Here are the others in the top 100:
- No. 33 - Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
- No. 46 - New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram
- No. 68 - Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson
- No. 95 - Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett
- No. 99 - Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II
