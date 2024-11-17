Duke Basketball: Top Moments From Bounceback Blowout
On Saturday afternoon, eleven Duke basketball players scored, including previously injured freshman center Patrick Ngongba II's debut bucket, as the No. 6-ranked Blue Devils notched an 86-35 home win over the unranked Wofford Terriers in Cameron Indoor Stadium. And Wofford's 35 points marked the fewest by a Duke opponent in 56 years.
All in all, the Blue Devils' effort was a encouraging response to Tuesday night's 77-72 loss to No. 19 Kentucky at the Champions Classic in Atlanta.
Here are the top five Duke basketball plays against the Terriers, including defense turned into transition points via alley-oops and other impressive dimes from Jon Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils:
"Look, for us, it was a great bounceback game," Scheyer said in his postgame presser. "I'm really proud of how we shared the ball today and just the effort. And we've talked a lot about the process of the season and how, no matter what, win or lose, how you respond, how you come back the next game. You know, I think sharing the ball is a great sign of our guys responding to Tuesday night...
"I'm proud of our team. You know, I'm proud of just the character that this group has, the competitiveness to come out right away to be ready, not just to play but to compete at a high level."
Speaking of a high level, the Blue Devils next encounter a battle at No. 9 Arizona at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN2) before facing No. 1 Kansas in Las Vegas at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 26 (ESPN).
