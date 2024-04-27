Former Big Ten Forward Puts His Duke Basketball Commitment in Ink
Former five-year Purdue forward Mason Gillis, a 23-year-old with 132 career college games under his belt and one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer, revealed his commitment to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff on Monday. Four days later, the program confirmed his addition to The Brotherhood via a press release and announcements across its social media accounts.
The reigning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year averaged 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent beyond the arc and 86.0 percent at the charity stripe for a Boilermakers squad that reached the national championship game.
Gillis will head to Durham this summer alongside at least one fellow inbound Duke basketball transfer in former two-year Syracuse forward Maliq Brown.
Included in the press release formally announcing the signing of Mason Gillis, Scheyer sung the praises of the 6-foot-6, 225-pound undisputed winner.
"We can't wait for Mason Gillis to arrive on campus," Scheyer noted about the former three-star recruit out of New Castle, Ind. "Mason will be among the most experienced players in the country next year, having spent five years at Purdue and winning over 100 games. He is also one of the best shooters in the nation, shooting 47 percent from 3-point range last season.
"Mason is all about winning and doing whatever his team needs. He brings an incredible competitiveness and toughness to our program, and his leadership will have a big impact on our team."
