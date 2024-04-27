Duke Basketball Announces Addition of All-ACC Defender
Duke basketball still has room on the 2024-25 roster for up to three more scholarship players. The staff will likely snag at least two more via the transfer portal in the coming weeks.
Thus far, the 36-year-old Jon Scheyer, now boasting back-to-back 27-9 campaigns to begin his tenure as Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski's successor, has landed two transfers in preparation for his third year at the helm. The first to pledge allegiance was former two-year Syracuse forward and reigning ACC All-Defensive Team selection Maliq Brown; Purdue graduate forward Mason Gillis followed suit a couple of days later.
Although Brown has been committed for almost a week, his addition became official on Thursday with the press release and social media content courtesy of Duke itself, including Scheyer's assessment of the newly minted Blue Devil.
Brown is a 6-foot-8, 222-pound force in the paint who is only a few months removed from dropping 26 points on the 2023-24 Duke basketball team in Cameron Indoor Stadium, albeit in a Syracuse loss. So, it's no surprise that Scheyer comes across as well aware of the impact that the former three-star prep from Virginia is capable of having on any given night.
"We are thrilled to add Maliq Brown to our program," Scheyer said about the 20-year-old, fresh off averaging 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 0.9 blocks as a full-time starter for the Orange this past season. "Maliq is a skilled, tough, and versatile forward who brings a competitive mentality to every game and practice.
"He was one of the most efficient offensive players in the country last year at Syracuse, and also one of the best defenders in the ACC while leading the league in steals. Maliq takes pride in doing all the little things that impact winning. A rising junior and All-ACC defender, Maliq brings a team-first mentality and winning instincts that will elevate our group."
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.