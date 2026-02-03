2 Blue Devils Make List for Stellar Award

The Duke basketball program (20-1, 9-0 ACC) is one of the most complete teams in college basketball this season, but it's no secret that Jon Scheyer builds his teams to lead with defense. The way he constructs his rosters is intentional, and he didn't move away from that philosophy in 2025-26.

Scheyer and his staff build rotations off length and versatility to, in turn, make the Blue Devils extremely difficult to game plan for. Duke can switch almost anywhere on the floor at almost any time, making generating consistent offense a major challenge for opponents.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

According to KenPom, Duke is the second-tallest team in the country. The shortest player in the rotation is guard Cayden Boozer at 6' 4". Not only do the Blue Devils outmatch practically any other team in terms of sheer size, but their ability to constantly switch with that length available takes their defense to the next level.

The Blue Devils currently rank fourth in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, which is precisely what Scheyer is looking for. Duke has ranked inside the top 16 nationally in that metric each of the last four seasons.

Duke has elite defenders all over the floor, but its frontcourt tends to be what truly gives the team a major advantage. Two of those leading defenders have now been named to a coveted list for a national award.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks in front of Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Boozer and Brown Make Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

Duke freshman sensation Cameron Boozer and senior forward Maliq Brown have both etched spots on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. Syracuse's William Kyle III, North Carolina's Caleb Wilson, and Miami's Ernest Udeh Jr. also made the list out of the ACC.

Boozer is the runaway favorite to take home the National Player of the Year award and has been the most dominant player in college basketball on both sides of the floor. Along with his 23.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, the 6' 9" forward contributes 1.8 steals a night, leading Duke in that category.

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots a shot during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Brown Is the Definition of a Winning Player

Brown's contributions will rarely show up in the box score, but he's one of the most important pieces on this Duke team and very well could be the best defender in the entire sport.

The Syracuse transfer has elite hands, alters so many shots, and can switch on every position on the court at 6' 9". When he's healthy, he's likely the best all-around defender Scheyer has at his disposal.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.