Duke Still Has Opportunities To Boost Already Elite Resume

The Duke basketball program improved to 20-1 overall and 9-0 in ACC play over the weekend with a 72-58 victory on the road over Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-5 ACC). The road victory was the ninth Quadrant 1 victory of the season for the Blue Devils, which is tied for the most in college basketball with No. 1 Arizona.

As a result, the Blue Devils moved to No. 1 in the NCAA NET Rankings, proving the squad boasts the best overall body of work in college basketball so far this season. Duke is now 9-1 in Quadrant 1 games, 13-1 across the first two quadrants, 10-0 at home, and 7-0 in true road games.

Despite Duke seemingly flying under the radar in true national championship favorite conversations, the Blue Devils have to be put in the discussion for the best team in the entire sport. Jon Scheyer's club just keeps stacking wins, and with very few challenges at all.

Scheyer's club has won nine games in a row, six of its last seven by double digits, and three of its last four by 20 points. The most recent victory over the Hokies presented a great opportunity for Duke to respond to a late push on the road.

After Virginia Tech brought the score to 62-56 with just over six minutes to go, the Blue Devils proceeded to outscore the Hokies 10-2 across the final six minutes to etch a 72-58 win.

The Blue Devils will be tested in due time, as winning league games on the road is very difficult in itself. However, it's looking increasingly difficult with each contest that passes that any other squad can take the ACC regular season title or ACC Tournament Championship away from Duke.

Even with its already stellar body of work, the Blue Devils will also have several more opportunities to stack quality wins, a luxury that wasn't afforded to them in an extremely weak 2024-25 ACC.

How Many Quadrant 1 Games Does Duke Have Remaining on the Schedule?

As the NET Rankings currently stand, the Blue Devils have five more Quadrant 1 games out of their remaining 10 regular-season matchups. Duke will end the season with three straight Quad 1 games.

The highlight of this impending stretch, and what could be the best game in college basketball all season, is when Duke meets Michigan at Capital One Arena on Feb. 21. Both programs are projected 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament and are two of the top three teams in the NET.

