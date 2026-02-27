2 Primary Reasons Why Duke’s Anthony Ready To Make NFL Jump

While the Duke football program went through what was likely the most hectic offseason of any team in college football, several former Blue Devils are hoping to hear their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft in just a few months. Some Duke prospects are currently speaking to the media at the NFL Combine.

Vincent Anthony Jr. is. hometown kid from Durham, NC who played his entire four-year collegiate career with the Blue Devils. Anthony held offers from schools such as Indiana, NC State, and Ole Miss coming out of high school as a four-star prospect, but ultimately elected to stay home.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) celebrates his sack of California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

From the jump, Anthony was a regular contributor on the Blue Devils' defensive front, and that remained the case throughout his four years with the team. He put together the best season of his career in 2025, totaling 34 tackles, two pass deflections, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Through four seasons, the 6'6", 250-pound defensive end tallied 105 total tackles, eight pass deflections, 15 sacks, and a forced fumble. He has also notched 22.5 tackles for loss across the last two seasons.

Aug 30, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Matthew Downing (12) is sacked by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) and linebacker Alex Howard (3) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Vincent Anthony Jr. Knows He’s Ready for the NFL

Anthony has a game that can project to the next level, with active hands to go along with a long frame. During his prospect media availability, he explained why he is an NFL-caliber talent.

"Just the type of passion and speed that I bring to the game," Anthony said. "And my smarts, I feel like I'm one of the smartest defensive ends and edge in this draft class."

"My smartness starts in the film room, and I can place it on the field at the same time.

There's no doubt that Anthony doesn't lack confidence, and that shows with his production on the field and the way he utilizes his body to create pressure off the line of scrimmage.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Potential NFL Connection Could Aid Anthony

Anthony, along with former Duke teammate Wesley Williams, isn't the only former member of the Duke football program making the jump to the NFL. Former Duke defensive ends coach Harland Bower, who had been with the program since 2022, accepted a position to become the next outside linebackers coach with the Baltimore Ravens in February.

Anthony spoke on Bower's personality as the two look to make the jump to the next level.

Aug 30, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix running back Rushawn Baker (23) is stopped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) and defensive end Michael Reese (14) on his run during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

"Very energetic guy," Anthony said on Bower. "Very energetic guy. He's going to give you his all, he's going to push you to the limit and push you even more, which made me and Wes [Williams], and the whole position room, just like a better room."

Anthony currently projects as a potential mid-to-late round selection.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.