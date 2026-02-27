2 Primary Reasons Why Duke’s Anthony Ready To Make NFL Jump
In this story:
While the Duke football program went through what was likely the most hectic offseason of any team in college football, several former Blue Devils are hoping to hear their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft in just a few months. Some Duke prospects are currently speaking to the media at the NFL Combine.
Vincent Anthony Jr. is. hometown kid from Durham, NC who played his entire four-year collegiate career with the Blue Devils. Anthony held offers from schools such as Indiana, NC State, and Ole Miss coming out of high school as a four-star prospect, but ultimately elected to stay home.
From the jump, Anthony was a regular contributor on the Blue Devils' defensive front, and that remained the case throughout his four years with the team. He put together the best season of his career in 2025, totaling 34 tackles, two pass deflections, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.
Through four seasons, the 6'6", 250-pound defensive end tallied 105 total tackles, eight pass deflections, 15 sacks, and a forced fumble. He has also notched 22.5 tackles for loss across the last two seasons.
Vincent Anthony Jr. Knows He’s Ready for the NFL
Anthony has a game that can project to the next level, with active hands to go along with a long frame. During his prospect media availability, he explained why he is an NFL-caliber talent.
"Just the type of passion and speed that I bring to the game," Anthony said. "And my smarts, I feel like I'm one of the smartest defensive ends and edge in this draft class."
"My smartness starts in the film room, and I can place it on the field at the same time.
There's no doubt that Anthony doesn't lack confidence, and that shows with his production on the field and the way he utilizes his body to create pressure off the line of scrimmage.
Potential NFL Connection Could Aid Anthony
Anthony, along with former Duke teammate Wesley Williams, isn't the only former member of the Duke football program making the jump to the NFL. Former Duke defensive ends coach Harland Bower, who had been with the program since 2022, accepted a position to become the next outside linebackers coach with the Baltimore Ravens in February.
Anthony spoke on Bower's personality as the two look to make the jump to the next level.
"Very energetic guy," Anthony said on Bower. "Very energetic guy. He's going to give you his all, he's going to push you to the limit and push you even more, which made me and Wes [Williams], and the whole position room, just like a better room."
Anthony currently projects as a potential mid-to-late round selection.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.