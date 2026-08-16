2 Duke Transfers Who Might Not Live Up to NIL Expectations

The Duke football program will need many of its newcomers to step up in 2026 to fill the voids left behind by key departures.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff did a solid job of rebounding by bringing in talent after so many departures. However, most of these incoming transfers are coming from the mid-major level and are completely unproven at the Power Four level.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils could turn into one of the more volatile teams in college football this season, just because of how many unknowns surround the roster.

Duke will need as many of its newcomers to step up as possible, but there will probably be some who have fairly underwhelming seasons. Let's go through a couple of transfers Diaz and Co. brought in who might not live up to NIL expectations.

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the football during the first quarter against Stanford Cardinal safety Che Ojarikre (22) at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Che Ojarikre

According to The NIL Standard, Che Ojarikre's 2026 valuation is $472,928, the seventh-highest among incoming Duke transfers. The former Stanford Cardinal has an intriguing skill set, but the safety room is decently crowded, and Ojarikre will have to beat guys out to see time.

The Blue Devils brought in Patrick Smith-Young from North Texas and have veteran DaShawn Stone, who will almost definitely be a Week 1 starter for the program. Young returner Andrew Pellicciotta has also shown a lot of promise.

Ojarikre tallied 30 tackles and two pass deflections with Stanford a season ago, and although he's talented, there are a lot of competent safeties in the secondary room for the Blue Devils

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Destyn Hill (2) runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Dylan Flowers (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Dylan Flowers

Dylan Flowers has been a journeyman throughout his collegiate career. He joins Duke after spending two seasons at Southern Utah, one at BYU, one at JUCO College of the Canyons, and one at Western Kentucky.

With the Hilltoppers in 2025, Flowers notched 33 total tackles, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble. He has one of the more productive resumes of the incoming Blue Devil transfers, but similar to Smith-Young, the secondary room is crowded.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) and safety Dashawn Stone (8) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flowers' NIL valuation is $171,404, the highest of any of Duke's incoming transfer cornerbacks. With returners Landan Callahan and Kimari Robinson, along with Montana transfer Kyon Loud, Flowers will have to stand out.

Diaz said early in fall camp that there are "no jobs claimed" in the secondary, meaning this position group could be wide open. Flowers' valuation isn't overwhelmingly large, but given his estimated price relative to other CB newcomers, he will be expected to perform.