College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Game in Week 5 (Bet Florida to Cruise Past Missouri)
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We're four weeks into the college football season, and things are starting to get good as we enter the meat of the conference schedule.
Every week, I give you my pick to win every game that involves a team that's currently ranked in the top 25 in the country according to the AP Poll. We don't care about point spreads in this article; all I'm doing is trying to predict the winners.
College Football Week 5 Picks
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Prediction
Pick: Notre Dame -2000
No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 16 Mississippi State Prediction
I've been all in on Mississippi State this season, so it's time for me to put my money where my mouth is. The Bulldogs rank 19th in the country in adjusted EPA per play this season, along with a net success rate of +7.8%. Alabama is a great team too, but Mississippi State has the X-factor, quarterback Keelon Russell, who I believe is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate.
I think Mississippi State is going to get one of its biggest wins in program history.
Pick: Mississippi State +185
UCF vs. No. 20 Houston Prediction
Pick: Houston -475
Boston College vs. No. 21 SMU Prediction
Pick: SMU -1400
Vanderbilt vs. No. 2 Georgia Prediction
Pick: Georgia -2500
No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Iowa Prediction
Pick: Ohio State -625
No. 8 Florida vs. No. 25 Missouri Prediction
Florida's offense has been arguably the best in college football so far this season, ranking first amongst all teams in adjusted EPA per play and ninth in success rate. I see no reason why they'd slow down in a game against a solid but outmatched Missouri team.
Pick: Florida -210
Auburn vs. No. 17 Tennessee Prediction
Pick: Tennessee -285
No. 24 Kentucky vs. South Carolina Prediction
Kentucky's numbers have overall been better this season, including ranking 32nd in net adjusted EPA per play, above the Gamecocks, who come in at 40th in that metric. I understand South Carolina is at home, but if you're going to give me the better team at plus-money on the moneyline, I'm going to take it.
Pick: Kentucky +125
No. 10 BYU vs. TCU Prediction
TCU has been bad this season, ranking 64th in adjusted EPA per play and sporting a net success rate of -2.2%. Meanwhile, the BYU Cougars have a case to be the best team in the Big 12. I think the Cougars are going to steamroll them in this spot.
Pick: BYU -235
No. 4 Miami vs. Clemson Prediction
Pick: Miami -750
No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Colorado Prediction
Pick: Texas Tech -525
Washington vs. No. 18 USC Prediction
Pick: USC -375
Utah State vs. No. 22 Boise State Prediction
Pick: Boise State -1400
McNeese vs. No. 11 LSU Prediction
Pick: LSU N/A
No. 6 Indiana vs. Rutgers Prediction
Pick: Indiana -2500
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets