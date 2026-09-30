How Duke Basketball Continued Disrespect Translating to Football

The Duke football program is forcing itself into relevancy in 2026.

Duke might be the most underrated team in college football right now, as head coach Manny Diaz and his staff once again have their program competing at the top of the ACC. Diaz has not only kept Duke competitive since taking over from Mike Elko, but has also kept it among the ACC's most successful programs over the last three years.

Diaz is 22-9 at the helm for the Blue Devils and delivered the team's first ACC Championship since 1989 last season. Four weeks into the 2026 season, the Blue Devils are 4-0. Still, it doesn't feel like they are getting the respect they deserve.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Duke Basketball Disrespect Translating to Duke Football

It's no secret that Duke is a basketball school. Over 42 years under Mike Krzyzewski, the Blue Devils became one of college basketball's premier programs and remain that way today.

Krzyzewski brought Duke to 13 Final Four appearances and five National Championships. Duke also won 15 ACC Tournament titles under arguably the greatest men's college basketball coach ever.

Nov 11, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; Former Duke Blue Devils and Army head coach Mike Krzyzewski is honored by West Point before a game between the Army Black Knights and Duke Blue Devils at Christl Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke was a recruiting powerhouse, regularly brought in elite classes, and consistently operated as one of the top teams in the sport. Naturally, that turned Duke into one of the most "hateable" programs in the country.

Players like Christian Laettner and Grayson Allen added to this, too, with some controversial attitudes and plays at times. However, what frustrated many fans was Duke's consistent success, even if some opposing fans weren't too fond of some of the program's greatest players.

Grayson Allen (3) of Duke tries to block a shot by Craig Ponder (0) of UNC-Wilmington as Duke prevails 93-85 over UNCW and advances to the next round. NCAA basketball first round game in Providence, RI, March 17, 2016. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now under Jon Scheyer, Duke has remained a blue-blood program while other marquee teams have struggled to stay afloat in this new era of college sports. In four years under Scheyer, Duke has reached two Elite Eights, a Final Four, and has won back-to-back ACC Tournament and regular-season titles. It has also earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two years.

Scheyer and Co. are still one of the best recruiting staffs in the sport, too. According to 247Sports, Duke has sealed the No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class three times under Scheyer and has never fallen outside the top three.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke basketball set the standard incredibly high, and any hiccups, such as the program's two recent NCAA Tournament collapses, provide an opportunity for fans to have their fun.

Heading into 2026-27, the Blue Devils are once again expected to compete at the very top of the sport. Scheyer and Co. built arguably the best roster in college basketball heading into the season, and it would be a surprise if Duke isn't one of the best teams in the country.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football Flying Under the Radar

Now, is that disrespect feeding into Duke football? One thing fans who like seeing Duke's demise have had going for them historically is the fact that Duke's football program hasn't been great. That is all changing under Diaz, and it seems the disrespect is following that team.

Duke has been one of the ACC's best teams since Diaz took over. It won nine games in each of the last two seasons and won a conference title in 2025. Now, the Blue Devils are 4-0 after an offseason when Duke was one of the transfer portal's biggest victims.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz and Co. lost star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate to the transfer portal at the very last second, taking away arguably the team's two best players from that ACC title team. Duke also lost several other key contributors via the NFL Draft.

This forced Diaz and his staff to piece together a roster filled with new, unproven faces. As a result, many expected Duke to take a step back in 2026. That hasn't happened.

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates with wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw (7) against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke owns a solid road win over Illinois and has beaten its other three opponents (Tulane, Stanford, and William & Mary) by a combined score of 114-17. The Blue Devils are one of four ACC teams to begin the year at 4-0, yet still found themselves outside the AP Top 25 this weekend.

There's a real case to be made that Duke should rank above a few of the teams in this week's poll. Now, in the grand scheme of things, would the Blue Devils be in any different position if they had a number next to their name? No. However, the program does seem to be continually disrespected.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dating back to last season, Duke has won its last eight games, secured a conference championship, and beaten a ranked team (No. 17 Virginia in the ACC Championship game). It hasn't been ranked once over that span.

What makes Diaz's success even more impressive is the NIL budget he is afforded. According to The Athletic, Duke football has one of the smallest budgets of any Power Conference team, which makes sense given the university's premier basketball program. Still, Diaz has maximized the talent on his roster and has Duke competing at the top of the league yet again.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils are led by a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender in running back Nate Sheppard, and this might be the most complete team Diaz has had since he took over. Duke football is in a different era.

Duke is shifting from being purely a basketball school, and it's time Duke football gets the respect it deserves. The idea that Duke football will be lackluster at the expense of the basketball program is quickly fading away.