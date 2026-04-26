The 2026 NFL Draft: Every Duke Player Picked and Where They Landed

The 2025 college football season was a historic one for the Duke Blue Devils, who won the ACC Championship outright under head coach Manny Diaz for the first time since 1962. The results of Duke winning the ACC title featured new members of the NFL by way of three players

After going draftless in 2024, the Blue Devils landed a trio of players in the NFL, all of whom were standouts in the program's 9-5 season under Diaz. Let's look at the three players who are now playing at the professional level through the NFL Draft.

Wesley Williams, Edge Rusher: Jacksonville Jaguars — Round 4, No. 119 Overall

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) is hit by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) on his pass during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

The first Blue Devil selected in the NFL Draft is Williams , the standout pass rusher of the past two seasons. The Jaguars needed pass-rush depth behind their current starters of Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, and the need was immense.

Williams plays with a non-stop motor with coverage sacks and consistent pressure while showcasing long arms and impressive power at the point of attack to set the edge. Duke's No. 1 edge defender could see the field as a passing-down rush specialist with three-down ability.

Chandler Rivers, Cornerback: Baltimore Ravens — Round 5, No. 162 Overall

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) of Duke practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Ravens are great at finding value selections in Day Three of the draft. Rivers is such a selection, and was a player with a third-round grade value heading into Saturday. If anything, Baltimore just got ample depth for special teams and a potential starter at nickel when the time comes.

Rivers comes into the league with plenty of starting experience and is as physical, tough, and aggressive as they come. He is likely to be pigeon-holed into the nickel role at the next level, but the Ravens are getting a playmaker with ball skills and impressive run support skills.

Brian Parker II, Offensive Lineman: Cincinnati Bengals — Round 6, No. 189 Overall

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

An experienced starter for the Blue Devils, Parker joins the Cincinnati Bengals as a versatile lineman who could become a starting guard in front of Joe Burrow. The All-American offensive tackle doesn't have the requisite arm length and quickness to be an adequate starter on the edge, but his general abilities make him an intriguing interior player.

The Bengals needed depth along the offensive line, despite drafting Auburn center Conner Lew. This move by Cincinnati of selecting Parker allows them to remain interchangeable up front while adding legitimate competition at guard.