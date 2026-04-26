The 2026 NFL Draft: Every Duke Player Picked and Where They Landed
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The 2025 college football season was a historic one for the Duke Blue Devils, who won the ACC Championship outright under head coach Manny Diaz for the first time since 1962. The results of Duke winning the ACC title featured new members of the NFL by way of three players
After going draftless in 2024, the Blue Devils landed a trio of players in the NFL, all of whom were standouts in the program's 9-5 season under Diaz. Let's look at the three players who are now playing at the professional level through the NFL Draft.
Wesley Williams, Edge Rusher: Jacksonville Jaguars — Round 4, No. 119 Overall
The first Blue Devil selected in the NFL Draft is Williams, the standout pass rusher of the past two seasons. The Jaguars needed pass-rush depth behind their current starters of Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, and the need was immense.
Williams plays with a non-stop motor with coverage sacks and consistent pressure while showcasing long arms and impressive power at the point of attack to set the edge. Duke's No. 1 edge defender could see the field as a passing-down rush specialist with three-down ability.
Chandler Rivers, Cornerback: Baltimore Ravens — Round 5, No. 162 Overall
The Ravens are great at finding value selections in Day Three of the draft. Rivers is such a selection, and was a player with a third-round grade value heading into Saturday. If anything, Baltimore just got ample depth for special teams and a potential starter at nickel when the time comes.
Rivers comes into the league with plenty of starting experience and is as physical, tough, and aggressive as they come. He is likely to be pigeon-holed into the nickel role at the next level, but the Ravens are getting a playmaker with ball skills and impressive run support skills.
Brian Parker II, Offensive Lineman: Cincinnati Bengals — Round 6, No. 189 Overall
An experienced starter for the Blue Devils, Parker joins the Cincinnati Bengals as a versatile lineman who could become a starting guard in front of Joe Burrow. The All-American offensive tackle doesn't have the requisite arm length and quickness to be an adequate starter on the edge, but his general abilities make him an intriguing interior player.
The Bengals needed depth along the offensive line, despite drafting Auburn center Conner Lew. This move by Cincinnati of selecting Parker allows them to remain interchangeable up front while adding legitimate competition at guard.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft