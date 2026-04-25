Why Brian Parker II’s Departure Won’t Hurt Duke As Much as You Think
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The Duke Blue Devils are experiencing a revival of their football program as a consistent team in the ACC thanks to the excellent coaching from former head coach Mike Elko (now with Texas A&M) and current coach Manny Diaz. The Blue Devils now have new expectations for success each year, and it starts with their production in the NFL Draft.
One of their draft selections this weekend is offensive tackle Brian Parker II, who was an All-American and All-ACC lineman who manned the right side of Duke's offensive line for a few seasons. Parker was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round.
Parker is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the draft, which could be valuable for NFL teams looking for depth on their roster. However, Parker's departure may not have as significant an effect as you may think.
New Talents at Offensive Tackle Ease the Pain for Duke
The Blue Devils had one of the better offensive lines in the ACC this past season with Parker at right tackle, Bruno Fina at left tackle, and veterans Jordan Larsen and Matt Craycraft on the interior. This offseason, Fina and Parker are gone, but the two latter offensive linemen remain in place. The Blue Devils allowed just 18 sacks in 2025, an impressive feat regardless of the opponents they played last season.
With the departures of Parker and Fina, Diaz struck gold in the transfer portal with standout Coastal Carolina tackle Nick Del Grande and former California starter Braden Miller.
It is unclear which spots either will play next season, but Duke and Diaz should feel confident in the additions made at offensive tackle. These are players who may not be the best of the best, but they certainly can be the types that aren't talked about much due to their possible successes
What the Statistics Say About Parker’s Replacements
Del Grande has a big reason why the Chanticleer's offensive line has been one of the best in college football for the past few seasons, earning All-Sun Belt Conference honorable mentions. This past season, Del Grande allowed nine pressures on 98 true pass sets, according to Pro Football Focus, and was named first-team All-SBC by Pro Football Sports Network.
Miller was consistent as a starter at right tackle last season, allowing just 11 pressures as a starter at both left and right tackle combined. Again, losing an All-American offensive tackle like Parker is a tough loss for any program, but Duke seems to be in a good position to make up for that loss.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft