Why Brian Parker II’s Departure Won’t Hurt Duke As Much as You Think

The Duke Blue Devils are experiencing a revival of their football program as a consistent team in the ACC thanks to the excellent coaching from former head coach Mike Elko (now with Texas A&M) and current coach Manny Diaz. The Blue Devils now have new expectations for success each year, and it starts with their production in the NFL Draft.

One of their draft selections this weekend is offensive tackle Brian Parker II, who was an All-American and All-ACC lineman who manned the right side of Duke's offensive line for a few seasons. Parker was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Parker is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the draft, which could be valuable for NFL teams looking for depth on their roster. However, Parker's departure may not have as significant an effect as you may think.

New Talents at Offensive Tackle Ease the Pain for Duke

Dec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Cole Finney (82) and offensive linemen Brian Parker II (53) react with tight end Nicky Dalmolin (81) after a successful two point conversion during the first half against the Troy Trojans at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils had one of the better offensive lines in the ACC this past season with Parker at right tackle, Bruno Fina at left tackle, and veterans Jordan Larsen and Matt Craycraft on the interior. This offseason, Fina and Parker are gone, but the two latter offensive linemen remain in place. The Blue Devils allowed just 18 sacks in 2025, an impressive feat regardless of the opponents they played last season.

With the departures of Parker and Fina, Diaz struck gold in the transfer portal with standout Coastal Carolina tackle Nick Del Grande and former California starter Braden Miller.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is unclear which spots either will play next season, but Duke and Diaz should feel confident in the additions made at offensive tackle. These are players who may not be the best of the best, but they certainly can be the types that aren't talked about much due to their possible successes

What the Statistics Say About Parker’s Replacements

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Del Grande has a big reason why the Chanticleer's offensive line has been one of the best in college football for the past few seasons, earning All-Sun Belt Conference honorable mentions. This past season, Del Grande allowed nine pressures on 98 true pass sets, according to Pro Football Focus, and was named first-team All-SBC by Pro Football Sports Network.

Miller was consistent as a starter at right tackle last season, allowing just 11 pressures as a starter at both left and right tackle combined. Again, losing an All-American offensive tackle like Parker is a tough loss for any program, but Duke seems to be in a good position to make up for that loss.