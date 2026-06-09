Three Worst-Case Scenarios for 2026 Duke Football

The Duke Blue Devils are in the prime of their football program heading into the 2026 regular season. Despite uncertainty across the board, head coach Manny Diaz has put the Blue Devils on the cusp of something special after back-to-back nine-win seasons, including the ACC Championship last fall.

Again, the uncertainty is real, and the Blue Devils must be careful in their approach this fall. If everything comes together and Diaz continues to coach like one of the best in the sport, Duke could have three consecutive seasons of at least nine wins. If not, the embarrassment could be legit.

Here are three possible worst-case scenarios for Duke football ahead of the college football season.

The Quarterback Situation Becomes Dire

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Walker Eget may have experience and proficient playmaking on his San Jose State tape, but his position remains unknown. The player who was supposed to make Duke a playoff contender, quarterback Darian Mensah, transferred to Miami at the very end of the transfer portal process, leaving his former team in a tough spot.

Dan Mahan may not be ready, and the redshirt freshman could still see the field if Eget doesn't perform to expectations as the presumptive Week 1 starter. If both cannot find their footing, the offense is in big trouble in 2026.

Defense Fails To Meet Expectations on Multiple Fronts

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The pass rush is the biggest uncertainty for the Blue Devils defense this season. The loss of Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr. puts the group in a tough spot where they must lean on the depth and the potential of the room. This is a unit that, if they fail to remain consistent, could bottleneck the entire defense.

The linebacker room is also filled with expectations, far higher than those of the players up front. One of the best linebacker corps in the ACC, this unit must live up to its potential. Failing to meet those expectations could lead to a youth movement at the position as the team seeks wins late in the campaign.

Blue Devils Fail To Reach .500

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke and Diaz certainly have the capabilities of reaching great heights in the coming seasons. However, there is still uncertainty about a handful of key areas on the roster after the transfer portal and NFL Draft decimated the program's talent. This could ultimately lead to a significant regression, where the Blue Devils are unable to overcome their offseason losses, with Diaz losing some of his magic as the program falters below .500 in 2026.