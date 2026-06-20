Duke's 2027 Recruiting Targets Move Up the Rankings

The 2027 high school recruiting class features a bunch of elite talent, and the Duke basketball program has begun getting to know a couple of top prospects.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have inked the No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class three years in a row, as Scheyer continues to establish his label as arguably the best recruiter in all of college basketball.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils were a bit more methodical in which prospects they pursued in the 2026 class, considering it was viewed much more as a group full of long-term developmental projects rather than polished prospects.

Scheyer and Co. have sent out two offers to top 2027 prospects. Let's take a look at where both of them moved in the latest 247Sports 2027 recruiting rankings update.

Beckham Black

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Beckham Black is a 6'3", 180-pound point guard out of Southeastern Prep (FL). He is the highest-rated prospect Duke has offered so far, receiving his offer from the Blue Devils back in May.

Beckham is the younger brother of current Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, and has received offers from several marquee programs, including Michigan, North Carolina, Arkansas (where Anthony played), Kentucky, Texas, and USC, among others, in addition to Duke.

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Black is arguably the top guard in the entire 2027 recruiting class, and he saw a slight boost in his ranking in the latest 247Sports update. According to the 2027 Composite Rankings, Black stayed put as the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 point guard in the class. According to the 247Sports 2027 Top150, the backcourt piece moved up one spot to the No. 2 overall player, taking over 5-star power forward CJ Rosser.

Black has continuously risen up the recruiting rankings over time, and figures to be one of the Blue Devils' top 2027 targets.

Kager Knueppel

Wisconsin Lutheran High School's Kager Knueppel (1) reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Appleton North High School during a Division 1 semifinal game at the WIAA state boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin Lutheran won the game, 68-61. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The lone other recruit Duke has offered in the 2027 recruiting class is 4-star Kager Knueppel, younger brother of former Blue Devil Kon Knueppel, who just wrapped up his rookie campaign with the Charlotte Hornets.

Not only did the 6'10", 225-pound big man see a boost in his national ranking, but he featured the biggest jump of any recruit inside the top 60 of the 247Sports Composite. Knueppel rose to the No. 52 overall player in the class, a 28-place jump from where he previously sat.

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) drives in for a layup against Madison Memorial during the WIAA Division 1 boys state championship basketball game on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Lutheran won the game, 57-37. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to the 247Sports Top150, Knueppel made a staggering 94-spot leap, now sitting as the No. 28 overall player in the class.

Knueppel also holds offers from Purdue, Wisconsin, Toledo, and DePaul, but has already received a crystal ball prediction to Durham despite it being so early in his recruitment. However, Knueppel has stated that he will not automatically follow his brother to Duke.

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) guards Slinger's Jack Kohnen (3) during the game at Wisconsin Lutheran High School, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Dec. 9, 2025. Wisconsin Lutheran won the game, 68-46. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kager possesses a lot of the same shooting prowess as Kon, but projects as a longer defender as well. Considering his monumental jump in the national recruiting rankings this early, Duke could face some competition to land the versatile forward's services, although the Blue Devils do have the advantage of family ties.