Kager Knueppel Halts Duke Basketball Commitment Hype
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The Duke basketball program has shown continued interest in 4-star 2027 recruit Kager Knueppel, the brother of former Duke basketball freshman star Kon Knueppel.
Kon spent one season with the Blue Devils in 2024-25 before declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft, where he was selected with the fourth overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets. Knueppel went on to have a vastly successful rookie campaign, averaging 18.5 points per game on 42.5% shooting from three-point range on 7.9 attempts a contest.
Not only did Knueppel lead the entire NBA this past regular season in three-pointers made with 273, but he also set the NBA rookie record for made threes in a season.
With the Blue Devils, the Wisconsin native averaged 14.4 points per game on 40.6% shooting from the perimeter on 5.3 attempts, en route to earning ACC Tournament MVP honors. Now, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are showing interest in Kager, his younger brother.
Duke Showing Interest in 2027 4-Star Prospect Kager Knueppel
Knueppel, out of Wisconsin Lutheran, is the No. 79 overall player, No. 11 power forward, and No. 5 player out of the state of Wisconsin according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. Duke offered the 6'9", 205-pound forward back in April, and Knueppel also holds offers from Toledo, DePaul, Purdue, and Wisconsin.
Reports indicate that the Duke program is looking to bring Knueppel on an official visit sooner rather than later. Knueppel was the first 2027 recruit that the Blue Devils sent out an offer to, so it seems like Scheyer and Co. are making it a priority to get the big man over to Durham to succeed his older brother.
5-star recruit Beckham Black, brother of Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, is the only other recruit in the 2027 recruiting class that Duke has offered
However, Knueppel wants to emphasize that he is not automatically following his older brother, Kon, to Durham.
Kager Knueppel Slows Duke Commitment Hype
In a recent interview with Rivals, Knueppel made it clear that he will be looking at other schools and will not simply follow his brother to Duke.
“It’s not just 100% Duke. It’s my own path, so I’ll see other schools and have interest in them," Knueppel said.
The Blue Devils obviously have a bit of an advantage given the Knueppel family ties to the Duke program, but Knueppel is making it clear that his options remain open.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.