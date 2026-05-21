Kager Knueppel Halts Duke Basketball Commitment Hype

The Duke basketball program has shown continued interest in 4-star 2027 recruit Kager Knueppel, the brother of former Duke basketball freshman star Kon Knueppel.

Kon spent one season with the Blue Devils in 2024-25 before declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft, where he was selected with the fourth overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets. Knueppel went on to have a vastly successful rookie campaign, averaging 18.5 points per game on 42.5% shooting from three-point range on 7.9 attempts a contest.

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) dribbles the ball defended by Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Not only did Knueppel lead the entire NBA this past regular season in three-pointers made with 273, but he also set the NBA rookie record for made threes in a season.

With the Blue Devils, the Wisconsin native averaged 14.4 points per game on 40.6% shooting from the perimeter on 5.3 attempts, en route to earning ACC Tournament MVP honors. Now, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are showing interest in Kager, his younger brother.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Showing Interest in 2027 4-Star Prospect Kager Knueppel

Knueppel, out of Wisconsin Lutheran, is the No. 79 overall player, No. 11 power forward, and No. 5 player out of the state of Wisconsin according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. Duke offered the 6'9", 205-pound forward back in April, and Knueppel also holds offers from Toledo, DePaul, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

Reports indicate that the Duke program is looking to bring Knueppel on an official visit sooner rather than later. Knueppel was the first 2027 recruit that the Blue Devils sent out an offer to, so it seems like Scheyer and Co. are making it a priority to get the big man over to Durham to succeed his older brother.

5-star recruit Beckham Black, brother of Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, is the only other recruit in the 2027 recruiting class that Duke has offered

However, Knueppel wants to emphasize that he is not automatically following his older brother, Kon, to Durham.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kager Knueppel Slows Duke Commitment Hype

In a recent interview with Rivals, Knueppel made it clear that he will be looking at other schools and will not simply follow his brother to Duke.

“It’s not just 100% Duke. It’s my own path, so I’ll see other schools and have interest in them," Knueppel said.

NEW: 4⭐️ Kager Knueppel updates his recruitment and says he’s not automatically following his brother Kon’s path to Duke 👀



“It’s not just 100% Duke. It’s my own path, so I’ll see other schools and have interest in them.”



View: https://t.co/uW7rN41ubW pic.twitter.com/FLqzp5pxNK — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 20, 2026

The Blue Devils obviously have a bit of an advantage given the Knueppel family ties to the Duke program, but Knueppel is making it clear that his options remain open.