3 Biggest Keys to Success for Duke Against SMU

The No. 6-ranked Duke Blue Devils (14-1, 3-0 ACC) look to improve to 4-0 in ACC play as it returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium to host No. 24 SMU (12-3, 1-1 ACC) on Jan. 10. The Blue Devils have looked far from perfect across its last few games, but have managed to squeak out three straight victories following the team's lone loss to No. 14 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20.

Jon Scheyer's club has taken a step back defensively over its last few contests. In the three-game stretch against the Red Raiders, Georgia Tech (10-6, 1-2 ACC), and Florida State (7-8, 0-2 ACC), the Blue Devils allowed three straight opponents to shoot 53% or better from the field since February 2009.

Now, Duke will try to contain SMU, one of the most prolific offenses in the ACC. The Blue Devils likely won't be able to get away with another half of poor defense, but what are the biggest keys to success for Duke to rattle off four straight victories to begin conference play?

Lead With Defense

In the first half against No. 20 Louisville (11-4, 1-2 ACC), the Blue Devils allowed 47 points to the Cardinals, the most points they've allowed to an opponent in any half this season. Duke backed that up by surrendering just 26 points to Pat Kelsey's team in the second half, while allowing it to shoot 32.3% from the field and just 2-of-17 (11.8%) from three.

Louisville is one of the top offenses college basketball has to offer, and Duke was able to get away with 20 minutes of lackluster defensive effort, but the Cardinals were without 5-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. Against a healthy SMU team, Duke likely won't get the same margin for error. In its 12 wins, SMU is averaging 94.5 points scored per game. In its losses, it's averaging 72 points scored. 40 minutes of elite defense likely equals a win for Duke.

Make Boopie Miller Either Solely a Passer or Scorer

Unbelieve outing for SMU's Boopie Miller vs UNC today.



Very undervalued when you think of the superstars in college basketball, he's been elite all year and today was no different



27 points

4 rebounds

12 assists (2 TOVS)

10-13 FG

3-5 3PT

33 Mins



I love Miller's ability to… pic.twitter.com/d9oygtJ6yN — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) January 3, 2026

Not only is SMU star guard Boopie Miller fourth in the ACC in scoring average (20.6 points per game), but the senior also leads the league in assists (7.1 per game). Miller has been one of the most underrated players in the nation, but taking away one of his strengths will be key.

Caleb Foster will probably draw Miller as his primary assignment, and it will be up to Duke's veteran leader to either make Miller score 45 to give his team a chance by taking away any passing lanes, or make him give the ball away. SMU has five players averaging double-digits in scoring, but Miller makes up about 38% of the team's total assists. It's going to be hard to take him completely out of the game, but limiting one of his major strengths would be a major advantage.

Win the Paint

DUKE FRESHMAN CAM BOOZER UNDERSTANDS IT NOW 😳



27 PTS | 8 REB | 10-12 FG | Win against No. 20 Louisville 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2N2UIDVMXY — ESPN (@espn) January 7, 2026

SMU is led by elite guard play from Miller, Jaron Pierre Jr., and B.J. Edwards, but the amount of attention the trio draws tends to free up the paint for the Mustangs. In SMU's four wins over Power Conference opponents, it's a combined +50 in paint points.

In the Mustangs' three losses against Power Conference teams, they are a combined -36 in paint points. With Duke's elite length across the floor, mixed with the best post presence in the country in Cameron Boozer, dominating inside early will force SMU to respond.

