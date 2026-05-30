3 Duke Football Freshmen To Get Excited About

Duke football is on the upswing after winning the ACC championship this past season. However, it has been a bumpy offseason, marked by significant roster changes on both sides of the ball, including the departures of key starters and All-ACC players. For head coach Manny Diaz, he seems up to the challenge.

Diaz has always gotten the most out of his players, and that has been the case for the past two seasons in Durham. Yet, in the ever-changing world of college football, Diaz has kept the Blue Devils afloat, utilizing the transfer portal and recruiting classes to maintain depth and stability. It looks to be the case with Diaz's third recruiting class at Duke.

Manny Diaz, head football coach of Duke football, dances with a folklorico dancer upon arrival at the Marriott El Paso on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite lacking an elite recruiting class, Diaz landed a handful of commits who could have an immediate impact for the Blue Devils. Let's look at three players who could find roles on the roster this season.

Sean Stover, Interior Offensive Lineman

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, celebrates a 42-29 win with his team against Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, we have to start with the Blue Devils' top recruit from this year's class. Stover had offers from major programs such as Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, and Texas Tech—schools that have been competing in the CFP in recent seasons—and chose Diaz's program, which is a testament to how far Duke has come in recent years.

Stover is an impressive athlete for his size and is in line to be Duke's long-term starter at center when Matt Craycraft departs this upcoming offseason. The former 4-star recruit and Top-20 interior offensive line recruit has the toolkit, punch capability, and impressive football intelligence for his age to make an immediate impact if and when his number is called this year.

CJ Givers, Running Back

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Last year, Duke began leaning on true freshman Nate Sheppard and reaped the benefits, as the youngster went scorched earth on the ACC as one of the top ball carriers in the conference. As Sheppard is expected to lead the Blue Devils' offense in 2026, another true freshman could find a way onto the gridiron this upcoming season out of the backfield.

Givers is an incredibly flashy 3-star recruit with good vision, balance, and explosiveness once he reaches the defensive backfield. He has experience returning kicks, which allows him to be an immediate contributor for Duke as a true freshman.

Chadwicke Cannon Jr., Defensive Tackle

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) comes out onto the field before the start of the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

With Aaron Hall now with the Carolina Panthers, Duke loses a two-time team captain and an impact defender along the defensive line. Finding his replacement won't be easy, even after acquiring Penn State transfer Owen Wafle. However, one of the Blue Devils' top recruits, Cannon, could be the guy who establishes himself as a long-term replacement.

Cannon is an explosive lineman who can penetrate the backfield quickly with violence and quickness. He consistently overwhelmed opposing linemen at Spruce Creek High School in Florida, tallying 20 tackles for loss and seven sacks his senior year. For a defensive front looking to find its mark after losing talent to the NFL Draft, Cannon could be a key rotational figure in the interior.