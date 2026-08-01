3 Duke Football Players About To Earn Themselves Bigger NIL Deals

The Duke Blue Devils will be one of the most intriguing teams to follow in the Atlantic Coast Conference throughout training camp and the early part of the 2026 regular season.

Duke isn't a team entering the 2026 campaign with supreme expectations, but there is certainly room for hope, and at least intrigue.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so many question marks at so many different positions, it will be very interesting to see this Blue Devils squad gels and grows as the season progresses.

One of those intriguing dynamics will be the transfer portal additions and returners who will be asked to step into bigger roles this year. Let's break down a few Duke players in a position to earn themselves bigger NIL deals after the 2026 campaign.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Nate Sheppard

Nate Sheppard will be the Blue Devils' catalyst offensively in 2026 after completely taking over the backfield last season as a 3-star freshman. Sheppard finished the year second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), fourth in average rushing yards per game (80.9), and fifth in average yards per carry (5.7).

The sophomore will see the volume and has the talent to legitimately be one of the most productive backs in college football this season. According to The NIL Standard, his 2026 valuation is $480,736. If he produces as expected, that number will be easily cleared come 2027.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Bryce Davis

Bryce Davis is the highest-rated Duke football recruit in the history of the program, according to 247Sports. The 6'3", 265-pound defensive end tallied 10 total tackles and a pass deflection as a rookie, but is set up to shine as a sophomore.

Davis has the athleticism to wreak havoc in the ACC in the expanded role he will play this season. His 2026 valuation is $257,795. Similar to Sheppard, if his production meets expectations, that number will shoot up in a year.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Andrew Pellicciotta

Andrew Pellicciotta was one of five Duke true freshmen to appear in more than four regular-season games last season, as injuries propelled him into extended time on the field. He finished with 26 total tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception.

Pellicciotta is set up to start right away in the Blue Devils' secondary, and with a Duke team that must lead with its defense early, he will be one of the mainstays. His NIL valuation is $184,187. There's no doubt that number will heavily increase in a year if he is one of Duke's top defensive performers.