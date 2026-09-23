3 Duke Football Players Poised for Bigger Roles in Future

After the Duke football program's first three weeks of the 2026 season, the key takeaways are mostly positive.

Duke has steadily improved over its first three games, established an identity on the field, and earned a quality win over Illinois on the road. Now, the program must keep playing to its strengths and handle business in its upcoming slate.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) runs with the ball against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One interesting note for this team so far is that, at several different positions on the field, the Blue Devils have several guys ready to make an impact when their numbers are called. Aside from a few key players, there aren't that many bona fide stars on this roster. However, plenty of guys can impact winning in a big way.

Here are three players who are poised to have bigger roles moving forward.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) runs with the ball after his catch between Stanford Cardinal safety Scotty Edwards (21) and cornerback Dre Pollard (14) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jared Richardson

I'm still buying the hype on wide receiver Jared Richardson despite a quiet start to his time at Duke.

The Penn transfer didn't have a single catch in either of the Blue Devils' first two games of the year, but made some impressive plays behind a three-reception, 44-yard outing in Week 3 against Stanford.

The 6'2" receiver has the most productive resume of any Duke receiver this season; he notched almost 200 catches for over 2,500 receiving yards and nearly 30 touchdowns in four years at Penn.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, I still think Duke will operate as more of a unit at wide receiver, but there's a chance for Richardson to emerge as the team's top option. Despite a slew of talented pass-catchers for quarterback Walker Eget, no one has definitively separated himself as the top option.

I don't expect Richardson to become a 1,000-yard receiver this season, but I expect his targets and production to increase as the year moves along.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back CJ Campbell (0) runs past Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Mac Resetich (0) and Idefensive back Xavier Scott (1) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB CJ Campbell

Duke's offense runs through star sophomore running back Nate Sheppard, who might be the most valuable player in college football right now. However, Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell has looked great as a complementary back behind Sheppard.

Campbell had nine carries for 42 yards in Week 3 against Stanford and has totaled 27 carries for 98 yards so far this year. I don't think Sheppard's workload necessarily has to go down for Campbell's to go up.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) hands the ball to running back CJ Campbell (0) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff lead with the run offensively, and against tougher competition, that could become even more prominent rather than implementing the passing game more. Sheppard and Campbell look like one of the best 1-2 running back punches in the ACC, and I expect the former Scarlet Knight to make plays this year with an increased workload.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Kevin O'Connor

Duke elected to start Tyshon Reed over Kevin O'Connor this week, and the move paid off big time. Both Reed and O'Connor registered two sacks, career highs for the upperclassmen. O'Connor was named ACC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week after logging a forced fumble along with a couple of sacks.

Duke defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke explained the decision to start Reed and how O'Connor responded.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We started Tyshon [Reed] this week over Kevin O'Connor, and we told him that earlier in the week because Tyshon has been playing really well and he deserved to start," Patke said. "And, the player of the game for us was Kevin O'Connor. So that just shows you a lot about our guys and where we are right now."

The Blue Devils' defensive front has depth and a lot of talent, and both Reed and O'Connor seem poised to be heavy hitters moving forward.