The Duke Blue Devils found themselves on Wednesday night.

Duke picked up a marquee 77-63 win over No. 10 UConn, its first quality win of the year. Here are a few instant observations.

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) dunks against UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) in the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Returners Step Up

Duke brought back four of its top six scorers from last season, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. All of the Blue Devils' returners, especially Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer, made plays and impacted winning tonight.

Continuity is one of the most important aspects of roster building in today's era of college basketball, and Duke's returners were huge in Las Vegas. Some made a more significant impact than others, but at the very least, Wednesday night showed how important they will be for this team.

Sarr, Ngongba, Foster, and Boozer all impacted winning in their own ways and will need to make big impacts on a nightly basis. Over the course of the season, the returners, especially the veterans, have to be the leaders of this team. They embodied that role against the Huskies.

Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) puts up two over Washington State Cougars forward Ladji Dembele (21) during the first half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Welcome to the Show, John Blackwell

It took a few games, but Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell showed why he was one of the most coveted prizes in the transfer portal this offseason. Duke brought him in to be the team's go-to, top-scoring option, and he put that on display against the Huskies.

Blackwell tallied his first game with 20 or more points as a Blue Devil, and knocked down shots from different areas of the floor. The former Badger has the game to be the leading scorer on a championship-caliber team, but Duke needs him to be that guy on a regular basis. Blackwell didn't impact the game just as a scorer; he's been a good defender all year, and his cutting, rebounding, and overall movement without the ball in his hands all make a difference.

Connectivity Was Glaringly Improved

Maybe the most important note to take away from tonight is that the Blue Devils took a big step forward in playing together. Duke fought hard, was ultra-competitive, won the hustle battle, and was connected on both ends of the floor. This was glaring on both ends of the floor, but especially defensively. The Blue Devils have the ceiling of the best defensive team in college basketball, but against Illinois, they didn't defend like a connected unit.

Against the Huskies, the Blue Devils moved hard off screens, communicated, and switched well when necessary. This team still isn't at its ceiling, but the sheer level of connectivity and fight it showed tonight was extremely impressive and encouraging, especially after two tough losses against two really good teams.