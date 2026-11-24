The Duke Blue Devils face their third premier opponent in their first seven games of the 2026-27 season.

Duke dropped its contests against both Michigan State and Illinois, but has a chance to earn that first resume-boosting win against No. 10 UConn on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. The Huskies have been one of the best teams in college basketball so far this season, and this could definitely be the toughest test yet for Jon Scheyer's club.

Obviously, to win against a marquee opponent, Duke will have to take some steps forward from how it has played in its first two outings against legitimate Final Four contenders. But this part of the floor has to take a huge step forward for the Blue Devils to have a shot on Wednesday night.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) lays the ball up in front of Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's Backcourt Has To Take Step Forward Against UConn

The Blue Devils entered this season with what was probably the deepest backcourt in college basketball, featuring John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr. The mix of size, experience, scoring, and pure talent made Duke's backcourt one of the best in the sport entering the year, but it's been fairly disappointing in the Blue Devils' big games so far this season.

Cayden Boozer started Duke's first five games of the season, but really struggled against Michigan State and Illinois. In those two games, the sophomore totaled six points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and three turnovers on 2-of-10 shooting from the field. Boozer was removed from the starting lineup against Washington State and logged 11 minutes.

Blackwell is still trying to find his footing as a scorer in Durham. He's currently averaging 9.3 points per game on 29.8% shooting from the field and tallied 24 points on 26 shots (including 6-of-19 shooting from three-point range) combined against the Spartans and Fighting Illini. The Wisconsin transfer has been an impactful defender, but the scoring punch he was expected to provide hasn't been there.

Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) fights to keep the ball as Washington State Cougars guard Jamari Phillips (33) tries to force a turnover during the second half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Foster started for the first time this season against Wazzu and played 32 minutes, but put together his worst scoring game of the year, notching three points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 shooting from three. Still, Foster has been the Blue Devils' most reliable three-point shooter this season and rebounds and facilitates at a high level.

Rippey has had his moments in somewhat limited time, but he's still adjusting to the speed of the college game. The 6'3" freshman dished out seven assists against Illinois, but went a combined 1-of-8 from the floor and 0-of-4 from the perimeter for two points in 26 minutes against the Spartans and Illini.

Beyond the fact that Duke simply needs more from its backcourt consistently to be successful this year, it will also face what might be the best starting backcourt in the country on Wednesday night in Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins.

Demary Jr./Mullins Duo Will Pose Challenges for Blue Devils

Silas Demary Jr. has probably been the second-best point guard in college basketball this season, behind Jeremy Fears Jr. The senior is averaging 13.8 points per game on 40.7% shooting from the field while logging 31 total assists to three turnovers. Mullins is averaging 20.8 points per game on 41.4% shooting from the field and 38% shooting from three on 10 attempts a night.

Demary and Mullins are combining for 34.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. They have been one of the most productive backcourt duos in the sport this season and will be a huge test for the Blue Devils on the defensive end of the floor.

Another note to monitor is the potential for Solo Ball to play. His injury situation has become a bit head-scratching. In April, it was announced that Ball would redshirt this season after undergoing wrist surgery, but he was recently cleared for a full return to practice and could be a game-time decision for the Huskies' sixth game of the season. Ball averaged 12.8 points per game last season.

If Ball suits up, that only bolsters the Huskies' already-elite backcourt even more. Duke's guard room has been underwhelming in big games this season, but Scheyer and Co. need the group to take a big step forward for Duke to secure a huge win over UConn in Las Vegas.

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