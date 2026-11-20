This hasn't been the start many expected for the Duke Blue Devils.

After entering the regular season regarded as potentially the best team in college basketball, Duke is 3-2 and has been completely outplayed in both of its premier games. The Blue Devils lost 79-73 in the Champions Classic last Tuesday to Michigan State, then were steamrolled by Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium this past Tuesday, 99-78. That loss ended Duke's nation-leading 35-game home win streak.

Jon Scheyer and his staff have a lot to figure out. It's still very early, but Duke lacks connectivity and cohesion on both sides of the ball right now. Here are a few numbers that have to be cleaned up as the season progresses.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; SIU-Edwardsville Cougars guard Jordan Pickett (1) controls the ball in front of Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7)during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three-Point Percentage/Three-Point Rate

Duke showed in a couple of preseason performances that the three-point line could be vastly improved from what it was a season ago. Through four games, that hasn't materialized. According to KenPom, the Blue Devils rank 291st nationally in three-point percentage (28.2).

Beyond just the rate that Duke is actually knocking down threes, it's taking them at a pretty high clip. 45.7% of the Blue Devils' total shot attempts this season have come from the perimeter, which is a top-100 rate in college basketball. Duke shot 40 threes against Illinois but only knocked down nine of them (22%). It went 7-of-29 (24%) from beyond the arc against the Spartans.

Now, this probably hasn't been by design. The Blue Devils have had little success establishing a consistent paint presence and finding clean, high-percentage looks at the basket. Duke has the guys to make three-point shooting a strength rather than a weakness, but it hasn't proven at all that it can win with the three-ball.

Duke is one of the biggest teams in the country and has ranked inside the top 10 in two-point percentage in each of the last two seasons at KenPom. It currently ranks 45th (59.8) in 2026-27. But aside from the sheer inconsistency from the three-point line, Duke is settling for far too many outside looks rather than getting inside.

Defensive Rebounding Percentage

The Blue Devils were -20 on the glass against the Fighting Illini. With the pure size, depth, and talent they have on the roster, that shouldn't happen. Duke has actually done a pretty solid job on the offensive glass to find second-chance opportunities, but it's giving up way too many to its opponents.

Duke currently ranks 120th nationally in defensive rebounding percentage (28.8). The Blue Devils only surrendered nine offensive boards to Michigan State, but Illinois collected 18 that turned into 19 second-chance points.

Scheyer's crew has done a good job getting itself second looks on its own possessions, but the defensive possession doesn't end until the defensive rebound is secured. Duke is too big and too talented to lose the rebounding battle more often than not, especially by double digits.

Paint Points

This is a somewhat similar discussion to the glass; Duke has the bodies, athletes, and coaching to be a dominant interior team. Thus far, it has had a really difficult time protecting the rim on either side of the ball. Against Michigan State and Illinois, the Blue Devils lost the paint battle by a combined margin of 82-56 (-26). Against teams with lots of size, protecting the rim is obviously going to be a challenge, but Duke has the size and talent to make it an advantage more often than not.

Again, Duke has the guys to space the floor and make the three-point shot at least a threat, but in the paint is where it needs to live to find success. Scheyer and Co. have to find a way to establish a consistent paint presence while also limiting opponents' opportunities near the rim.