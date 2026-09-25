Why Duke Basketball's John Blackwell an Underrated NPOY Candidate

The 2026-27 Duke Blue Devils will probably operate a bit differently than they have over the past couple of years.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff likely will not have the best player in the entire sport on their roster, as they have in the past two seasons with Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg. Instead, this team was built with continuity and balance.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils are probably the deepest team in college basketball heading into the year, with length and switchability across the board on defense. On offense, Duke probably won't revolve everything around one player, as it did with Boozer and Flagg, but Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell will be the ringleader for this team's offensive success.

Blackwell isn't getting enough buzz as one of the top 2027 National Player of the Year candidates.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why John Blackwell Is an Underrated National Player of the Year Candidate

Calling it a "criticism" isn't the right way to put it, but one key difference between this year's Duke team and those in the past couple of years is that it will not have a bona fide National Player of the Year frontrunner on its roster. It's probably true that Duke won't have the most dominant player in the sport on its roster this year, but Blackwell has the path and skill set to be a legitimate NPOY candidate.

Again, the Blue Devils likely won't build their offense around one guy. This year's squad, at least on paper, has offensive options everywhere. However, none are the proven, efficient volume scorer that Blackwell is.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots againstHigh Point Panthers forward Terry Anderson (5) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Scheyer and Co.'s biggest needs this offseason was a go-to scoring option, and that's exactly what the former Badger will provide. Last season with the Badgers, the 6'5" guard averaged 19.1 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts. He finished sixth in the Big Ten in total points scored last season and third in total threes made.

Blackwell has also proven to be a high-level volume scorer throughout his career. In three seasons at Wisconsin, the Michigan native has averaged 14.3 points per game on 44.1% shooting from the field (10.4 attempts) and 37.3% from the perimeter (4.7 attempts).

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the key difference in 2026-27 for Blackwell with Duke, which paves the way for his potential candidacy for National Player of the Year, is that this will be the first time in his collegiate career when he will have the opportunity to be the undisputed go-to scorer.

As a rookie at Wisconsin in 2023-24, Blackwell only started one game and averaged 18.5 minutes a night. In his sophomore and junior seasons, he was either a secondary scoring option or at least had competition as the team's top scorer. Last season, it was Nick Boyd. The year before that, it was John Tonje.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) controls the ball against High Point Panthers forward Terry Anderson (5) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Blue Devils, Blackwell will have the keys to be the go-to guy. Duke has scoring everywhere, but no one else on the roster has proven to be as efficient a volume scorer as Blackwell has been throughout his career.

So, Scheyer and Co. have elite complementary scorers everywhere, but no one with the scoring pedigree that Blackwell possesses. Over three seasons, he has proven to be an elite scorer. He has also proven he can do it in big moments, going for back-to-back outings of 30 or more points in the Big Ten Tournament this past season.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the proven efficiency at high volume that Blackwell has already shown, mixed with the path he's going to have as a No. 1 scoring option, he has a chance to be one of the best scorers in the country while on a National Championship contender.

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell tries to score ob Michigan guard Nimari Burnett (4) and forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) during the first half of their semifinal game in the Big Ten tournament Saturday, March 14, 2026 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Blackwell's Role Isn't Limited to Scoring

Scoring will be Blackwell's primary role, and I think much of Duke's offensive ceiling this season will depend on his ability to stay efficient at high volume. However, that's not the only way he impacts winning.

Blackwell is a good perimeter defender with a 6'5" frame, so Duke doesn't sacrifice any size on the perimeter on that side of the ball. He averaged over a steal a night last season and has averaged at least two assists per game in each of the last two seasons.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) go for a rebound in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blackwell also moves well without the basketball and doesn't necessarily need it in his hands to be impactful. He is a great cutter, and Scheyer could even maybe use him as a decoy at times, given the attention he is probably going to get from opposing defenses.

Additionally, it will likely be difficult for opponents to game plan to stop Blackwell offensively since Duke has scoring everywhere. Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Sebastian Wilkins, Cameron Williams, and others can all be a threat from outside, and the Blue Devils' interior will be a nightmare to deal with.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blackwell will see the volume on a team that is going to contend. Duke might not have a top-three player in the sport on its roster this season, but the Wisconsin transfer could be one of the most prolific scorers in college basketball.