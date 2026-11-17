Duke basketball has a great opportunity to take a step forward after a disappointing loss in the Champions Classic last week.

The Blue Devils fell 79-73 to Michigan State in Chicago, and now turn the corner to host No. 10 Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium Tuesday night.

Preseason All-American forward David Mirkovic has officially been ruled out for the Fighting Illini, and it seems likely Jake Davis will not play either. Still, Brad Underwood has plenty of options offensively. Here are a few big keys to success for the Blue Devils on Tuesday night.

Nov 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Williams (14) and center Patrick Ngongba II (21) tie up Coastal Carolina Chanticleers center Caleb Middleton (10) for a loose ball during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Win the Paint

So far this season, Illinois has been the best offensive team in college basketball. It currently ranks No. 1 at KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency and has scored over 100 points in all three of its wins, granted those came against Fairleigh Dickinson, Penn, and Sam Houston State.

The Illini aren't hesitant to take a ton of threes, but the interior is where they thrive. Illinois ranks first nationally at KenPom in two-point field goal percentage (75) and third nationally in average two-point attempt distance.

Illinois has scored at least 50 points in the paint in all three of its wins. In the Illini's lone loss, an 84-78 defeat to Texas Tech in Lubbock, they still won the paint battle 36-30 but managed only 36 points inside. They also took 34 threes in that game but only knocked down 10 (29%).

The Illini are one of the tallest teams in the country, and Duke wants to get high-percentage looks in the paint as well. Illinois is a solid defensive team, but it has won by playing up-tempo and finding looks at the basket. Winning the paint battle and controlling it at both ends of the floor will be huge in this game.

Control the Tempo

Controlling the pace will probably be a theme we talk about with Duke quite a bit this season. The Blue Devils are so difficult to beat defensively once they get set in the half-court, so most great teams they face will probably try to push the pace as much as possible. Michigan State did a fantastic job of capitalizing on transition opportunities off Duke's misses and turnovers.

Illinois ranks 24th nationally in adjusted tempo and will want to get out and run as much as it can. The Blue Devils' transition defense wasn't up to par against the Spartans, and it will need to be high-level for Duke to control the pace of this game.

Free-Throw Line

Nov 2, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams will want to establish and win the paint, and free throws could decide this game if it's close down the stretch. Illinois currently ranks 334th nationally in free-throw percentage (59.7). It went 8-of-19 (42%) from the stripe against Texas Tech, while the Red Raiders went 23-of-26 (88%).

Duke hasn't been a lights-out free-throw shooting team so far this season, but it's gotten to the line at a high rate and has shown in some games that it can knock them down at a high clip. Free throws could end up being a huge part of this game, and the Blue Devils likely have the advantage in that area heading in.