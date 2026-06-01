3 Duke Football Standouts Who Could Become High Draft Picks

The Duke Blue Devils had an impressive group of talent last season that led them to a stunning win in the ACC Championship. It was a program that saw a handful of its key starters along the defensive front, offensive line, and secondary drafted to the NFL in April.

Now it's time to get a look at some of the future draftees on Duke's roster. These players flashed potential this past season, even if they are a couple of years away from becoming draft-eligible. Let's take a look at three Blue Devils who could be high draft picks soon.

Jeremiah Hasley, Tight End

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A redshirt senior, Hasley is still fairly new to the tight end position after transitioning from linebacker in the summer of 2023. Heading into this season, Hasley has taken the lessons learned at the position to heart and has showcased tremendous growth, becoming a big piece of the Blue Devils' offense last year with roughly 400 yards and six touchdowns, and turning into a productive red-zone target in offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer's system.

Hasley has a chance to develop into a more complete tight end this upcoming season and make himself a lot of money as one of the top prospects at his position for the 2027 NFL Draft. His red-zone ability and run blocking for the next name on this list already give him a baseline to develop from.

Nate Sheppard, Running Back

Nate Sheppard 49-yard touchdown run gives Duke the advantage on the road at Syracuse 💪



First rushing touchdown for the freshman Blue Devil 🔥

pic.twitter.com/YLGvQ9x55V — Oliver Hodgkinson (@hodgkinsonsport) September 27, 2025

While he won't be eligible for the NFL Draft until next season, Sheppard is already making his mark on college football after an incredible freshman season that saw him make plays on the biggest stages, including the ACC Championship. That's not too shabby for a running back who was only a 3-star recruit; you wouldn't know it the way he played in 2025.

This upcoming season, Sheppard will be one of the better running backs in the sport and a major piece of Duke's offense. His vision, explosiveness, and balance as a runner make him an all-around back who would be valuable at the next level.

DaShawn Stone, Safety

This play by DaShawn Stone 😮 pic.twitter.com/CclJqyfSMp — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) October 1, 2025

Stone, a former 3-star recruit from Asheville, North Carolina, stepped into a significant role on defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke's defense in Terry Moore's absence and thrived as soon as he stepped onto the field. With 86 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble (see above), Stone became a centerpiece for Duke's defense in 2025.

Entering his redshirt junior year, Stone now has the skill set to develop into an even better defender than he already was, potentially making a name for himself as an underrated safety prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft.