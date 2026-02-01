How Duke's Caleb Foster Was ‘Warrior’ in Win Over Tech

The Duke basketball program improved to 20-1 overall and 9-0 in ACC play after a convincing 72-58 victory over Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-5 ACC) on the road. After a controlled first half from the Blue Devils, the Hokies made a push across the second frame, but Duke was ultimately able to lead with defense and secure a victory.

Duke looked fully in control through the majority of the first half, generating a lead as high as 16 points. The Hokies then made a push to bring the deficit to nine heading into the halftime break. Virginia Tech maintained within striking distance for the majority of the second half before the Blue Devils pulled away late.

Jon Scheyer's club continues to have minimal issues within league play, as the Blue Devils have now won six of their last seven games by double digits and three of their last four by over 20 points.

Duke did enter the game with some illness concerns, as veteran starting point guard Caleb Foster and defensive superstar Dame Sarr were both reported to be sick heading into the matchup. Both suited up and played, but Foster came off the bench for the first time this season.

Caleb Foster Powers Through Illness To Lead Blue Devils

Despite the Blue Devils' lead guard feeling under the weather, Foster still came up huge for the Blue Devils late on both sides of the ball. The junior finished the contest with seven points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 3-of-7 (42.9%) shooting from the field.

Foster is arguably the Blue Devils' best perimeter defender at the guard position, and he was absolutely crucial to slowing down the Hokies' momentum down the stretch.

After Duke's ninth straight win, Scheyer credited Foster's toughness and ability to play through his illness.

“We came not just ready to play, but ready to compete," Scheyer said. "Caleb Foster was sick as could be yesterday and he just willed us, he was just a warrior - this is how you win in ACC play, with defense, really proud of my team.”

The Blue Devils held Virginia Tech to 42% shooting from the field and 7-of-26 (27%) shooting from three-point range. The Hokies scored two points across the final six minutes of the contest.

Duke Preparing for First Edition of Rivalry

Next up for Duke is a home matchup against Boston College (9-12, 2-6 ACC) on Feb. 3. This is the final game for the team before the first edition of Duke and North Carolina (17-4, 5-3 ACC), which will take place in Chapel Hill on Feb. 7.

